EJ Obiena sits out Norway, France events due to COVID-19

Coming off a golden leap in Italy, pole vaulter EJ Obiena takes time off the field to recover from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Coronavirus has derailed the momentum of EJ Obiena.

Coming off a golden finish in Italy, the Filipino pole vaulter announced on Tuesday, June 14, that he will be missing two tournaments after testing positive for coronavirus.

Obiena – who trains in Formia, Italy – will sit out the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway on June 16 and the Meeting de Paris in France on June 18.

The two events are part of the Diamond League.

“I contracted COVID a few days ago and I’m quarantining right now here in Formia, at home,” Obiena said on Instagram.

The month of May proved to be a fruitful one for Obiena as he shattered his own Southeast Asian Games record in Vietnam by a centimeter to defend his gold medal with ease.

He then set an outdoor season-best of 5.85 meters in the European City of Sports in L’Aquila, Italy on 30 to capture another gold medal.

Once he recovers, Obiena will see action in Sweden for the Taby Stavhoppsgala on June 28 and the Bauhaus Galan in June 30. – Rappler.com