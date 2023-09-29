EJ Obiena tipped to end PH hunt for breakthrough gold in Asian Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SMILE. The Philippines' EJ Obiena reacts during the men's pole vault competition in the ISTAF Berlin in Germany.

EJ Obiena is tasked to deliver not only the Philippines' breakthrough gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games but also the first mint in athletics since the late Lydia de Vega reigned in 1986

MANILA, Philippines – Barring any hitch, the Philippines should win its first gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China courtesy of EJ Obiena.

Obiena has installed himself as the heavy favorite in the men’s pole vault competition set on Saturday, September 30, at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium being the first and only Asian to break the six-meter barrier.

Also ranked second in the world, Obiena deals with immense pressure to deliver not only the Philippines’ breakthrough mint in Hangzhou but also the first in athletics since the late Lydia de Vega ruled the women’s 100m in 1986.

But the Filipino pole vault star embraces the challenge.

“There is an opportunity and a possibility to achieve greatness and everybody would want to be remembered and be a part of Philippine sports history,” Obiena wrote on Facebook.

“Pressure is big. When pressure is big, it means there is a lot at stake. And when there is a lot at stake, history can be made. That is why pressure is a privilege.”

Obiena is enjoying arguably the best season of his career.

Starting the outdoor season by winning a third straight title in the Southeast Asian Games in May, Obiena has reached greater heights.

He joined the six-meter club in the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway in June, reigned in the Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand in July, and bagged silver in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August.

Before flying to Hangzhou, Obiena clinched silver in the Diamond League Final in the United States two weeks ago as he secured his 15th podium finish in the 16 meets he took part in.

A gold medal in the Asian Games five years since placing seventh in the Jakarta, Indonesia edition will be the cherry on top for Obiena.

“One last push for this season,” wrote Obiena, who also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

World No. 18 and home bet Huang Bokai of China and No. 38 Hussain Al-Hizam of Saudi Arabia are expected to give Obiena a challenge.

Al-Hizam finished behind Obiena in the continental championships to clinch silver, while Huang captured bronze. – Rappler.com