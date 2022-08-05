EJ Obiena to be reinstated to Philippine team

Putting their messy rift behind, PATAFA works to officially bring world No. 3 EJ Obiena back to the Philippine team roster

MANILA, Philippines – Pole vault star EJ Obiena will soon officially be back in the Philippine team roster.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) said on Friday, August 5, that they’re working on the reinstatement of world No. 3 Obiena to the national team.

New PATAFA president Agapito Capistrano – who took over following the resignation of embattled former chief Popoy Juico last June – said the federation has endorsed Obiena to be “given the same allowances previously extended to him based on his classification as a world-class athlete.”

The PSC already received an emailed letter signed by Capistrano notifying the government sports body of Obiena’s reinstatement following his recent historic triumphs.

Late last year, Obiena got entangled in a messy rift with PATAFA as the federation, then headed by Juico, accused its star athlete of falsifying liquidation documents. (TIMELINE: Falling out with PATAFA mars EJ Obiena rise)

The Olympian denied the allegations, but last January, PATAFA expelled Obiena from the national team following the results of its investigation.

Obiena, though, overcame all adversities and even reset his own Asian record (5.94m) when he picked up a bronze to become the first Filipino to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships in the US last July.

“I see no problem with the endorsement, EJ deserves to be back in the team,” said Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr., the PSC officer in charge, noting he has already instructed the concerned offices of the agency to act on the matter.

PATAFA said the development “will further motivate our athlete to perform better in the coming international competitions,” which includes the 2024 Summer Olympics in France. – Rappler.com