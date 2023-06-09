Younger Yulos: Eldrew, Elaiza banner PH juniors in Asian Gymnastics Championships

RUNS IN THE BLOOD. Eldrew (right) and Elaiza Yulo are following in the footsteps of their gymnastics star brother Carlos.

MANILA, Philippines – The Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships is a family affair for Carlos Yulo and his siblings.

It is not just Carlos who will compete in the continental showpiece as his younger brother Karl Eldrew and younger sister Elaiza Andriel see action in the juniors level over the weekend in Singapore.

Coached by two-time Southeast Asian Games floor exercise champion Reyland Capellan, 15-year-old Eldrew is the only Filipino who will participate in the men’s junior on Saturday, June 10.

Thirteen-year-old Elaiza, meanwhile, will represent the country together with Haylee Garcia in the women’s junior on Sunday.

“Our expectation is for our two girls to hit their routines as clean and flawless as possible,” said Dee Coh, who coaches Elaiza in the national team and in the club level for Alpha Gymnastics Philippines.

“Hopefully, we would be able to get [in the middle] since we’re up against 50-plus gymnasts. That is our realistic goal. But of course, we want to reach the event finals, and hopefully, get in the top 10 or the podium, God willing.”

While much of the attention will be on Carlos as he tries to qualify for the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium, and eventually, the Paris Olympics, both Elaiza and Eldrew look to make a name for themselves.

The two made waves in the JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Championships in Thailand in November, with Elaiza dominating the field as she captured golds in the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise.

Eldrew bagged six medals, winning gold in floor exercise, silvers in individual all-around, vault, parallel bars, and pommel horse, and bronze in still rings.

“We’re really trying to establish the name of Yza on her own first. We want her to create that legacy – yes, she is a Yulo, but she has to make a mark being Elaiza,” said Coh.

Fifty-five gymnasts from 14 countries will compete in the men’s junior, while 51 gymnasts from 13 countries will see action in the women’s junior. – Rappler.com