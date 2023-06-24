Young gymnast Eldrew Yulo eager to surpass Kuya Carlos

BROTHERS. Eldrew Yulo looks to follow in the footsteps of older brother and Filipino gymnastics star Carlos.

Eldrew Yulo says he wants to exceed what his world champion older brother Carlos has achieved as he eyes more hardware after bagging silver in the junior level of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Rising gymnastics star Eldrew Yulo has set the bar high for himself.

Eldrew said he wants to exceed what his world champion brother Carlos has achieved as he eyes more hardware after bagging silver in the junior level of the previous Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore.

“I want to surpass him,” said the 15-year-old Eldrew in Filipino in a press conference organized by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines on Friday, June 24.

“He is already one of the strongest in the world. He has been to the Olympics. It is rare for a Filipino gymnast to reach the OIympics. It would be an honor if I can beat him.”

Besting Carlos, though, will be tall order.

The 23-year-old is a world champion in vault and floor exercise and became the first Filipino gymnast to compete in the Olympics since 1968 when he saw action in the Tokyo Games.

Carlos’ fast-growing medal collection also includes six golds in the Asian championships and nine mints in the Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippines emerged as the second-best performing nation in the Asian seniors largely thanks to Carlos, who clinched golds in parallel bars, vault, and floor exercise, silver in individual all-around, and bronze in horizontal bar.

Eldrew seems to be on the right track.

The younger Yulo clinched the vault silver in the Asian juniors – his first major international competition – as he narrowly missed out on the gold.

Eldrew garnered the same average of 13.775 points as gold medalist Wang Chengcheng of China but lost the tiebreaker and settled for silver.

“It makes me feel glad and proud that he wants to equal or surpass the things I’ve done,” said Carlos. “It feels good that he considers me his rival.”

But as Carlos has learned through the years, conquering oneself is the challenge for Eldrew.

“For me, he is his own biggest foe because this is an individual competition,” said Carlos. “I want him to understand that from here, it will be a battle and it will not be an easy experience.”

“I want him to exceed his own limit. When he does that, it would make me even happier to see him at the top.” – Rappler.com