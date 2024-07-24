Olympic equestrian gold medalist suspended over video of horse abuse

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DECORATED. Britain's Charlotte Dujardin of Britain on her horse Gio during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

PARIS, France – The video footage that led to Britain’s joint-most decorated female Olympian Charlotte Dujardin pulling out of the Paris Games shows her whipping a horse’s legs multiple times.

Dujardin was provisionally suspended on Tuesday, July 23, after equestrian’s governing body launched an investigation into her conduct.

Dujardin did not elaborate on the investigation but the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) revealed they were looking into an old video where she had engaged in “conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare.”

“A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session,” the 39-year-old said in a statement on Instagram.

“Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”

The FEI said they had received the video from a lawyer on Monday, July 22, but the complainant was undisclosed. The FEI did not elaborate on the incident.

Inappropriate conduct

“According to the information received, the footage was allegedly taken several years ago during a training session conducted by Ms Dujardin at a private stable,” the FEI said.

“Ms Dujardin was given a deadline of 17:00 Swiss time on 23 July to respond to the allegations. Subsequently, Ms Dujardin confirmed that she is the individual depicted in the video and acknowledged that her conduct was inappropriate.

“Charlotte Dujardin requested to be provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the investigations and voluntarily withdrew from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

Dujardin also confirmed to the FEI that she will not participate in any competitions pending the outcome of the investigation. She cannot participate in any British Equestrian Federation events either.

She said she was “sincerely sorry” for her actions and was ‘devastated’ on letting down the team, fans and sponsors.

“I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete,” she added.

The FEI did not name the lawyer but Dutch website Horses said it was Stephan Wensing, stating that the video showed Dujardin hitting a student’s horse with a whip.

“It is unacceptable that dressage sport should be accompanied by animal abuse,” Wensing was quoted as saying.

“If top-level sport can only be performed in such a way that the welfare of the horse is compromised, then top-level sport should be abolished.”

Reuters has not seen or verified the video.

Equine abuse came into the spotlight at the modern pentathlon event at the Tokyo Olympics when a German coach struck a horse that refused to jump a fence.

The modern pentathlon will replace its equestrian element with obstacle racing after the Paris Games.

Animal rights organzsation PETA renewed its call for equestrian events to be banned from the Olympics.

“The message to the International Olympic Committee should be clear by now: Remove equestrian events from the Olympic Games,” PETA said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Yet again, an Olympic rider has been caught on video abusing a horse to force the animal to behave in an entirely unnatural way, simply for her own glory.

“Horses don’t volunteer – they can only submit to violence and coercion. It’s time for the Olympics to move into the modern era.”

‘Genuine remorse’

Dujardin won three golds, a silver, and two bronze medals at the London, Rio, and Tokyo Games in individual and team dressage.

With six medals, she is Britain’s joint-most decorated female Olympian alongside cyclist Laura Kenny.

“We are deeply disappointed with this case, especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised,” FEI president Ingmar De Vos said.

“Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognize and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility.

“Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI’s commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport.”

Dujardin, ranked fourth in the FEI world dressage standings, was set to ride 11-year-old gelding Imhotep in Paris. She won team gold in the European Championships in September last year.

Becky Moody riding Jagerbomb is the alternate for the British team. The equestrian events at the Paris Olympics begin on Saturday, July 27. – Rappler.com