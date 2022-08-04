Bren Esports ‘believes truth will always prevail’ amid CEO’s drug issue

Bren Esports CEO Bren Chong 'categorically denies' his alleged involvement in a $32-million drug sale and believes that 'the justice system protects the innocent'

MANILA, Philippines – Bren Esports assured its fans that it will “uphold core values” and believes that the “truth will always prevail” in a statement on Thursday, August 4, as their CEO Bren Chong faces alleged involvement in a $32-million sale of illegal drugs.

“We stay committed to our vision and goals to provide the best support and structure our esports athletes deserve,” the statement read.

“We, along with our industry partners, have contributed in turning the Philippines into an esports hotspot that remains to be a beacon for global brands and organizations to invest and grow with the Filipino esports industry.

Chong himself addressed the issue in a Twitter thread, and categorically denied the allegations “that may destroy the good name” he has cultivated over the years.

“I invest in companies/startups that I believe [have] great potential or start my own,” he wrote. “I invest in people who [have] great ideas, and more so, to individuals whom I see goodness and great talent.”

“I believe in the justice system that protects the innocent, and the truth will always prevail. I hope this clarifies any doubts you have and thank you for your support during these trying times.”

Chong added in a video that he never does “any illegal stuff” and has called on people who know him to be “character witnesses” to aid his reputation.

He founded Bren Esports in 2017 and has since fielded elite teams in multiple games like Valorant, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Counter-Strike, and most notably, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, where they won the M2 World Championships in Singapore last January.

Apart from Bren Esports, Chong is also the owner of social media platform Lyka and the Philippine franchise of Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons. – Rappler.com