LeBron saves the day as Team USA avoids upset vs South Sudan in Olympic exhibition

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KING JAMES. LeBron James in action for Team USA in an exhibition game against South Sudan.

Defending four-time Olympic champion United States avoids a stunning loss to world No. 33 South Sudan in its buildup for the Paris Games

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA dodged a colossal upset with another stellar performance from LeBron James.

James hit the go-ahead bucket, and Team USA escaped with a nail-biting 101-100 victory over South Sudan in an exhibition game between teams bound for the Paris Olympics on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Manila time).

The oldest in the team at 39, James proved he remains the top dog by delivering 25 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds as the Americans avoided a stunning loss to the South Sudanese, who are ranked 33rd in the world.

South Sudan took a 100-99 lead off a booming JT Thor three-pointer with 20 seconds remaining. But James countered with a layup 12 seconds later to give Team USA the upper hand.

Carlik Jones managed to shake off Jrue Holiday for a clear shot at the game-winner, but his runner off the glass misfired, while Wenyen Gabriel missed his putback as South Sudan fell short after frittering away a 16-point lead.

Anthony Davis backstopped James with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks; Joel Embiid finished with 14 points and 7 rebounds; while Anthony Edwards and Stephen Curry supplied 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Curry caught fire late in the third quarter, knocking down a pair of three-pointers in a blazing 16-0 rally that turned a 65-76 deficit to an 81-76 lead going into the final salvo.

Team USA has yet to lose in its buildup for its bid to capture a fifth straight Olympic gold medal after beating Canada, Australia, and Serbia in previous tuneup games.

Jones — a former NBA G League MVP who briefly played for the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Chicago Bulls — torched Team USA with a triple-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the losing effort.

Marial Shayok fired 24 points to lead South Sudan, which got off to a strong start as it propped up a lead as big as 58-42 and entered the halftime break ahead at 58-44.

The youngest nation in the world after gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan will see action in the Olympics for the first time after qualifying for the Paris Games following a stellar campaign in the last FIBA World Cup.

South Sudan finished the World Cup at 17th place and ended up as the best African nation to earn its Olympic berth.

Up next for Team USA is reigning World Cup champion Germany. They will lock horns in London on July 22. – Rappler.com