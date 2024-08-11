‘All God’: How faith fueled athletes in the Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Several athletes who participated in the Paris Olympics, including the Philippines’ very own Carlos Yulo, say they owed their success to a higher power

MANILA, Philippines – These achievements aren’t theirs alone.

After bringing pride to their countries, several contenders in the Paris Olympics took time to thank everyone who had been part of their journey. For some athletes, this included a higher power to whom they owed their success.

The Olympic Charter states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

But the rule did not stop these athletes from proudly expressing their faith during the Olympiad.

Carlos Yulo

Olympic superstar Carlos Yulo won the hearts of Filipino Catholics after he was seen making the sign of the cross ahead of his extraordinary performance at the Games.

Yulo clinched two medals in a single weekend. After dominating the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise on August 3, he followed up with another gold in the vault the next day.

This made him the first Olympic double-gold medalist of the Philippines – a predominantly Catholic country.

The gymnast told reporters in separate interviews held right after his back-to-back wins that he is “well-protected and guided” by God, and that his victory was “all God.”

“God is really great. I’m so blessed by him,” Yulo said. “Sobrang grateful po ako sa kanya na hindi niya kami pinabayaang lahat. (I am so grateful, he never abandoned us.)”

Yemisi Ogunleye

Before competing for the women’s shot put finals, Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye said in an Instagram post that 2 Timothy 1:7 was her “competition bible verse.”

“For God gave us not a spirit of fearfulness, but of power and love and discipline,” reads the passage.

On Friday, August 9, she bagged Germany’s first gold medal in the event since 1996.

Ogunleye told reporters that she was “just saying a prayer” as she made her winning 20-meter throw in a rain-soaked shot put ring.

“It was the moment when I knew that if I have the faith, I am capable [of doing] more than I can think or ask for. In that moment, I just took all the energy that I had left and just put it out there,” she said.

Julien Alfred

Runner Julien Alfred was overwhelmed with emotion when she clinched Saint Lucia’s first-ever Olympic medal on August 3.

She stormed towards the finish line in 10.72 seconds, defeating American world champion Sha’Carri Richardson in the women’s 100-meter final.

“Winning GOLD in the 100m in Paris is still surreal,” she said in an Instagram post. “I’m humbled and grateful for God’s grace and mercy.”

Alfred told reporters that she dedicates her historic win to God, her coach, and her father, who died in 2013.

“I’m thinking of God [and] my dad, who didn’t get to see me,” she said. “Dad, this is for you. I miss you. I did it for him, I did it for my coach and God.”

Just like the Philippines, the Caribbean island nation of Saint Lucia is also a predominantly Catholic country.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

The Paris Olympics also felt challenging for American hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. But despite the odds, the athlete defended her Olympic title in the women’s 400-meter hurdles with a new world record of 50.37 seconds.

“In a week where my faith was tried, my peace wavered, and the weight of the world began to descend, God was beyond gracious,” she said in an Instagram post. “It never ceases to amaze me how powerful He is to help those who trust in Him overcome the battles within.”

McLaughlin-Levrone is the first athlete to clinch back-to-back gold medals in the event since its debut in the Olympics in 1984.

“Just grateful for another opportunity, grateful to be healthy and to come out of it in one piece,” she said in an interview. “Just grateful for all that has been taking place. God has been good to me.”

Even before the Paris games, McLaughlin-Levrone is known for talking about her Christian faith on her Instagram page.

Rasheed Broadbell

Hurdler Rasheed Broadbell bagged one of Jamaica’s two bronze medals on Friday, August 9, after clocking 13.09 seconds in the men’s 110-meter hurdles.

“I could go on about how this story went but I’ll leave it at GOD DID,” he said in an Instagram post.

In an interview with the media, Broadbell said that he had felt a bit of discomfort prior to the race, but decided to push through anyway.

“I prayed before coming out, asking God to keep my body strong, and I believe He did just that,” he said. “I feel like I executed the best I could tonight, and it got me onto the podium. That’s what matters.”

Tina Rahimi

Australian Tina Rahimi made history as the first female Muslim boxer to represent her country in the Olympic Games.

Although she was unable to bring home a medal, Rahimi earned the respect of many after standing up for French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla, who was unable to wear her hijab during the opening ceremony because of France’s hijab laws.

State employees in France are prohibited from wearing religious symbols and clothing in public institutions. The policy also applies to athletes representing France in the Olympics.

“I mean, as proud as I am to be here, I think in my heart I feel sad that I’m able to be here with my hijab and the other French athletes and people aren’t,” she said in an interview with Reuters.

Rahimi remained grateful for the opportunity to join the Paris Olympics and assured her fans that “Allah’s plan is always for the best.”

– Rappler.com