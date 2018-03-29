These 5 players are stepping up and are playing out of their minds

Published March 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA regular season is winding down to its last two weeks, and the superstars for the season have shone brightly both on and off the court. However, in an unlucky year filled with high-profile injuries to names like Kawhi Leonard, Gordon Hayward, Kristaps Porzingis and DeMarcus Cousins, large chunks of playing time have been up for grabs and some wasted no time proving their worth.

Due to such drastic changes, some names have flown under the radar in the midst of media darlings like LeBron James or Lonzo Ball. Here are just some of those stars who really deserve more coverage and attention from everyone, because they are simply playing out of their minds.

1. LaMarcus Aldridge, forward-center, San Antonio Spurs

Averages in March: 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, 54% FG

It’s not often that an established empire like the San Antonio Spurs gets media attention for bad news, but it has been that kind of season for them. What’s even more unlikely is that all the drama is seemingly centered on soft-spoken superstar Kawhi Leonard, who has played just 9 games due to a lingering quad injury. But the Leonard drama deserves another article altogether for another time.

We’re here to appreciate the lone bright spot in a rare down season for the multi-time champion franchise: LaMarcus Aldridge. Although the Spurs now need to finish 7-0 to clinch their 20th straight 50-win season, Aldridge has singlehandedly commandeered the battered ship back to surefire playoff contention. After three straight losses to fellow contenders Golden State, Oklahoma City and Houston, the Spurs found themselves reeling at 10th in the wild, wild Western Conference. Then Aldridge had enough.

In the next 6 games, Aldridge exploded for averages of 32.2 points, 9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks on 58% shooting which was capped with a career-high 45 points in a crucial win against Utah. It’s no coincidence that the Spurs won all 6 contests and vaulted themselves back to 6th place.

While the Spurs are far from being safely tucked in the playoff race, it’s fair to say Aldridge has done everything he can without Leonard helping him out.

2. Julius Randle, forward-center, Los Angeles Lakers

Averages in March: 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 57% FG

It’s not Hollywood without drama, and the Los Angeles Lakers are definitely used to that by now.

Near the trade deadline in February, the Lakers decided to hop on the Isaiah Thomas drama train by trading Larry Nance, Jr. and Jordan Clarkson to the Cleveland Cavaliers for him and Channing Frye. As expected, Thomas’ arrival caused more trouble than assistance as he immediately clashed with Luke Walton’s decision to bench him in favor of their usual point guard Lonzo Ball.

Meanwhile, as Thomas was again brewing a media storm, Julius Randle held down the fort, quietly dominating foes taller than him and making a 20-point, 10-rebound game a nightly habit. With the departure of Nance and the injuries to Brandon Ingram, Randle had all the room to do his thing. And as Jack Nicholson as our witness, he did it well – maybe too well.

For the month of March, Randle never scored lower than 18 points and never grabbed fewer than 6 boards, thus leading his team to an improbable 33-41 record. They are still in the playoff race, but one is expecting them to sneak into the postseason anyway, so Randle’s stellar play effectively sent the Lakers to “no man’s land” – where a team is not good enough for the playoffs and also too good to be awarded a lottery pick in the offseason.

Like we said, “maybe too well.”

3. Taurean Prince, forward, Atlanta Hawks

Averages in March: 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 44% FG, 42% 3PT

Remember when the Atlanta Hawks won 60 games and entered the playoffs as the number one seed? Those days are long gone, as all the former All-Stars involved in that magical run – Al Horford, Paul Millsap, Kyle Korver and Jeff Teague – have gone their separate ways to different teams.

Nowadays, the Hawks are a laughingstock and a shell of their former selves. Sitting at a 21-54 record with 7 games left, no one is paying them any attention, but one player is making the experience a bit more bearable to those fans who remained loyal to the team.

Enter Taurean Prince, the second year forward and former 12th overall pick in the 2016 draft. After finishing his rookie year with forgettable averages of 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.6 minutes of play, Prince has turned into Hawks royalty with his late-season surge, setting a career-high 38 points (twice) while displaying a newfound deft touch from beyond the arc. In his first 38-point game against the equally-lowly Chicago Bulls, Prince drained 7/13 (54%) threes while adding 6 rebounds and 7 assists, giving fans a preview on what kind of player he can really be.

The Hawks are still trash, especially after today since they let Karl Anthony-Towns drop a franchise record 56 points on them one night after Towns spent his down time playing video games with Ben Simmons. But with Prince, Dennis Schroder and whoever they pick in the next draft, they may just soar high up again. It’s not a sure thing, but thankfully, Prince already is.

4. Terry Rozier, guard, Boston Celtics

Averages in March: 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.4 steals, 42% FG, 42% 3PT

Lady Luck can’t make her mind up with the shamrock-symboled Boston Celtics. She gave them a world of headaches after Gordon Hayward snapped his leg and Kyrie Irving needed screws removed in his knee. But she also gave them a solid, team-oriented rookie in Jayson Tatum and a serviceable big man in Greg Monroe.

And then there’s Terry Rozier.

Believe it or not, this kid has quietly scored in double-figures since January 31. That’s two whole months of dominance from the 6-foot-1 guard. Whether Irving was available or not, Rozier kept his head down and balled out for the second-seeded Celtics. In fact, he started his rampage with a 17-point, 11-rebounds and 10-assist triple-double against the New York Knicks. Since then, he has not looked back and has clamped down on a starter position, whether as shooting guard or point guard.

He most recently made the Sacramento Kings look silly on their home floor after he dropped a career-high 33 points on 8/12 (67%) shooting from three with 5 boards, 3 assists and 5 big steals last March 25. Since he dropped that triple-double on the Knicks, the Celtics have won 15 of their last 23 games despite the team running on fumes and bench reserves.

Maybe Lady Luck did intend to send bad fortunes upon the Celtics. They simply fought her back.

5. Quinn Cook, guard, Golden State Warriors

Averages in March: 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 46% FG, 35% 3PT

Finally, we have the Golden State Warriors, the dominant defending champions who boast a starting lineup of JaVale McGee, Kevon Looney, Omri Casspi, Nick Young and Quinn Cook.

Wait, what? Who, who and who?

You heard it right. With the season coming down to the wire, the Warriors suddenly found themselves without their entire regular starting lineup, who all toppled like a bunch of dominoes due to untimely injuries. Steph Curry? Down until the entire first round of the playoffs due to recurring ankle and knee issues. Kevin Durant? Bruised ribs. Klay Thompson? Broken finger. Draymond Green? Pelvic contusion. With all these stars out of commission, there is a huge void of minutes waiting to be filled up by anyone who can play.

D-League call-up Quinn Cook saw the opportunity of a lifetime.

Now suddenly playing on national television while doing the job of a two-time MVP, Quinn cooked, pun definitely intended. In his last 7 games, Cook averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists on 50% shooting and 44% from three. This stretch is highlighted by back-to-back games where he, in true Golden State point guard fashion, nailed 5 triples and also set a career-high 28 points in a win against Phoenix.

Unfortunately, the Warriors roster is too depleted to really compete, as they have now lost 6 of their last 9 games. However, Durant, Thompson and Green will all be reportedly in action just in time for the first round of the playoffs while Cook remains as the designated floor general.

From D-League player to starting point guard for the defending champs in the playoffs. Not bad at all, Cook. – Rappler.com