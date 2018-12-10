Here are injury updates on some of WWE's pretty important icons

Published 2:40 PM, December 10, 2018

HOUSTON, USA – It's getting really hard to write about WWE, and wrestling in general, these past couple of weeks following Survivor Series.

The whole thing feels exhausting, what with the necessary jog to WWE's last pay-per-view event of the year: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. There are some awesome threads that opened up after Survivor Series, but there's just a general malaise hanging over everything when you find out that we still have to do the gimmick event. With the gimmick event comes forced gimmick matches, so that might be why I personally am not too excited for it.

Then again, even the shows I watch, like 205 Live and NXT UK, are starting to become bothersome. The mere glut of offerings on the WWE Network is just too much, even for someone who professes to love wrestling. The most refreshing thing I've seen on the Network over the past week was actually the second season of the Edge and Christian Show (That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness). Go catch it. The humor may be hit or miss, but if you're all bloated from WWE wrestling, it's a nice breath of fresh air.

What to do, then? How to best fill up this space when you don't really want to talk about the shows? Well, how about a list of injury updates to some pretty important people?

Becky Lynch

Well, how about the most important wrestler in the WWE right now? The Man has been protected in the ring and is still scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC next week, but she's still not actually medically cleared yet, according to important industry sources. It's not the concussions bothering her, but the fractured orbital bone she suffered thanks to RAW Superstar Nia Jax's errant fist.

Lynch will have the next week to get cleared, but it seems like the prognosis is looking good. Obviously, the worst-case scenario is she drops the title to one of her challengers, either Asuka or Charlotte. More on that when we start breaking down and predicting the TLC card next week. I really, really hope that doesn't happen. (Then again, I just want Asuka to win in case they need to go that route.)

Alexa Bliss

The former RAW Women's Champion has a tougher scenario in front of her. It turns out that she suffered a concussion while she was still healing from a previous concussion, having returned from that one too soon. So now she has to be taken care of well, including reportedly practicing in a special, more padded ring.

The timetable for Alexa Bliss is looking like the Royal Rumble in January, in which there's sure to be a second women's Royal Rumble match, according to the same sources who reported about Lynch. This is why Bliss has been put in charge of the RAW women's division by acting general manager Baron Corbin.

Braun Strowman

It seems as though Braun Strowman, who's still advertised for TLC despite just going through elbow surgery, will be appearing and wrestling at the event. Going by the way they've been hyping him, at least. I hope it's not too soon for him, but I foresee a match in which Strowman doesn’t take any bumps and finishes off Baron Corbin easily.

*****

Do you listen to podcasts? Would you want to listen to a local podcast about pro wrestling? If the answers to those questions – especially that last one – are yes, then you should check out the cleverly-named Smark Gilas-Pilipinas Podcast, featuring PWR General Manager Stan Sy, wrestling writer and Wrestling God Romeo Moran, and all-around multimedia person and former voice of PWR Raf Camus!

On the latest episode, we get a special exclusive interview with the visiting Xavier Woods, care of Stan – plus the official review of MWF 6: Noche Buena as well! –Rappler.com