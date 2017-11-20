Take small steps to wellness and try out boxing!

Published 1:40 PM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing may look like a brutal and difficult sport, but Gameplan host Katz Salao and working mom Trixie Monteron learned that there's actually a boxing workout for everyone, regardless of age or ability.

"Boxing is perceived to be a male sport. But I think women nowadays – we have more choices in the workouts that we do. We can also do it," said Trixie.

"Normally when you say boxing, it's very intimidating for beginners," shared Adrian Enciso, a strength and conditioning coach.

But there are great benefits to trying this sport out.

Boxing for newbies

Boxing helps develop form, coordination, and footwork. It improves cardiovascular health and overall body strength. Plus, it's also a great outlet to release stress.

"Office work is really sitting down a lot, and with motherhood, we don't really get a steady state of movement. But here, the coach encouraged us to move our feet, to be quick, to be nimble, to move our arms, to be fast. He really pushed us to our limits," said Trixie.

"We always tell beginners to follow the coach's program. We start with dynamic warm-ups to promote blood circulation and to prevent further injury. After that, we develop endurance through skip rope and a lot of shadow boxing," explained Coach Adrian.

#JustStart

It may be difficult at first, but trying to be the best version of yourself for the people that you love can be the best motivation. Like Trixie, you just have to believe that you can #JustStart.

"Sometimes I doubt myself. But I just psyche myself to say you know, small steps and I'll get there. I'm thinking, to be the best version of yourself for your family and for your kids is something that you want. I'm thinking, 'I can do this.' And I will do this," said Trixie.

What's great about boxing is the satisfaction that you feel when you do an exercise right. It's not just about punching your doubts and fears away. It's also about getting in the groove of things and feeling like you're slowly becoming the best version of yourself.

"After the workout, I felt like a champ. The best thing about boxing is that sound when your gloves hit the mitt. And that power, and you know that's your energy. That's you giving it your all," said Katz.

"Find your pace, find your rhythm, and then next time you can progress from there. This experience really taught me that you can't be perfect all the time. It's a gradual improvement of oneself. And I'm really happy to be part of this journey," added Trixie. – Rappler.com