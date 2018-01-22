Squeeze in a workout and burn those holiday calories away with indoor cycling!

There are a lot of misconceptions about the intensity of indoor cycling, which is why most beginners don't choose it as their go-to workout.

"Indoor cycling is a full body workout that focuses on cardio, resistance training, and a core workout as well," said Rich, an indoor cycling instructor at Electric Studio in Makati City.

As you go through the motions of riding a bike, you'll be able to work on your calves, quads, and hamstrings. But aside from pedaling, the instructors will also incorporate movements that allow you to work on your biceps, shoulders, chest, and back, making it the full body workout that you need.

Indoor cycling for beginners

The choreography incorporated during the class made it more challenging for Gameplan host Mara because it came as a surprise.

"I didn't expect that we were [going to] dance during the workout, because usually the indoor cycling things I've done before are very basic," she said.

The additional use of weights also made it harder for her to keep her balance on the bike.

"That was the time when I was really feeling all my muscles warm up," added Mara.

Trixie Monteron, a working mom, felt the intensity when their instructor asked them to move the dial of the bike.

"When you feel the weight of your legs already, then that's where it [starts] to get more difficult. But there was no pressure really to turn it up how many times," she said.

"It's really up to you how you want to work out your body. It's mostly listening to your body first and where you are right now," added Rich.

An extra push

Working out alone is different from working out with a friend or a group of friends because it gives you the additional motivation you need to keep going.

"We just try to encourage each other with little nods and smiles and shouts of triumph and maybe a little bit of pain, but we know that the energy around, it's really high and we can do it," said Trixie.

It's the energy of the people around you that helps keep your mind off the muscle pain and the feeling of wanting to quit.

"You get that extra push from all the different factors and elements that come in: your instructor, the setting of the room, the lights, the sounds, and getting that energy from the inspiration of other people around you," said Rich.

Trying something new and stepping out of your comfort zone can be tough but knowing that you're doing it with someone who's also going through it for the first time makes it a bit easier.

"Sometimes I get too stuck in my comfort zone that I just wanna stick to the stuff I already know. But for me, today's accomplishment was trying something new and it's always good to just start," said Mara. – Rappler.com