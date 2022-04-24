Felino Francisco, former Blu Boys pitcher, dies

Felino Francisco is remembered for pulling off a perfect game in the 1990 Asian Softball Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Felino Francisco, who once hurled a perfect game in the 1990 Asian Softball Championship, died at the age of 67 in Taguig City.

Former Ateneo softball coach Andres Bonifacio told Rappler that Francisco suffered a heart attack.

Francisco, Bonifacio said, will be buried at the Heritage Park.

He achieved the perfect game in beating Japan, 1-0, in the continental softball meet held here in Manila, Bonifacio recalled.

The Philippines captured the title, with Chinese Taipei and Japan finishing second and third, respectively.

“His fast pitch was very powerful and his downball was perfect,” said former Blu Girls pitcher Emma Samson.

Francisco belonged to the core of the elite Blu Boys, which was formed by then-Rizal governor Isidro Rodriguez. – Rappler.com