Fencer Maxine Esteban nervous but ready for Olympic debut

Former Philippine team fencer Maxine Esteban, now representing Ivory Coast, says ‘everything went as planned’ in her Paris Olympics buildup

MANILA, Philippines – Now “100% ready” for her Paris Games campaign, Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban still hopes to shake off the jitters on her Olympic debut.

“More nervous because I know that I will be up against the world’s best fencers – most of them seasoned Olympians – and the whole world will be watching,” Esteban told Rappler.

“The mental and emotional anxiety is real, but I have come this far, and in my maiden appearance, I am excited to do my best to make my supporters and family proud.”

Esteban, who now represents Ivory Coast as a naturalized player, said “everything” in her Olympic buildup “went as planned.”

But she admitted that she also had to learn to put aside the mental toll from her untimely exit from the Philippine fencing team.

“It is very hard,” said Esteban. “Through the years, if there is anyone who has experienced the most setbacks and challenges, I think I would be one of them.”

“I just pray hard and try my best to cancel out the noise and to remember that as long as I do my best, I am good,” she added.

Esteban, the world No. 27 in women’s foil, opted to switch nationalities following a fallout with the Philippine fencing federation.

Now that she already put all that behind, she just relishes the support from both Ivorians and Filipinos.

“Both are simply amazing,” said Esteban. “From the Ivory Coast, the support is phenomenal. The Ivorians have adopted me as one of their own, calling me a hero and their champ. It is really heartwarming.”

“In the Philippines, the support is equally heartwarming,” she added. “There is an overflow of well wishes and prayers. I am really happy and honored to inspire the youth of both nations.”

Esteban, seeded 20th in the tournament, drew a first-round bye and will head straight to the round of 32 against France’s Pauline Ranvier.

Samantha Catantan, the Philippines’ first female fencer to qualify in the Olympics, will compete in the round of 64 against Brazils’ Mariana Pistoia.

“I have been training and competing all my life for this day,” said Esteban. “In terms of preparation, I would say 100%. However, being an elite athlete is a constant cycle of striving to improve, so in that aspect, we can never say we are 100% ready.” – Rappler.com