Steep climb as fencer Samantha Catantan begins Olympic bid

Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan stands on a collision course with the women's foil top seed and two-time world champion in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – It will be an uphill climb for Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan as she begins her Paris Olympics quest in the women’s individual foil on Sunday, July 28.

Seeded second to last out of the 34 participants, Catantan battles No. 32 seed Mariana Pistoia of Brazil in the round of 64.

If she overcomes Pistoia, Catantan – the Philippines’ first female fencer to qualify for the Summer Games – then needs to pull off a massive upset in the round of 32 against top seed Arianna Errigo of Italy.

Errigo is a two-time individual world champion and won a team gold and an individual silver in the 2012 London Olympics.

Also competing in the same category is former national team standout Maxine Esteban, who now represents African nation Ivory Coast following her nationality switch last year.

The 20th seed Esteban drew a first-round bye and will face France’s Pauline Ranvier in the round of 32.

Reigning Olympic champion Lee Kiefer of the USA, whose mother is Filipina, begins her title defense in the round of 32 against the winner between Poland’s Martyna Jelinska and Morocco’s Youssra Zakarani. – Rappler.com

