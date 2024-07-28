Samantha Catantan powers through knee issues to reach Olympic fencing last 32

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATTACKS. Fencer Samantha Catantan of the Philippines in action against Mariana Pistoia of Brazil in the round of 64 of the women's individual foil in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan shows steely resolve after appearing to hurt her left knee as she sees off Brazil's Mariana Pistoia in the round of 64 of the women's individual foil

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan hobbled to the next round of the Paris Olympics with grit and conviction.

Catantan powered through issues on her left knee and advanced to the round of 32 of the women’s individual foil after a come-from-behind 15-13 victory over Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia at the Grand Palais on Sunday, July 28.

Down 11-12, Catantan – the Philippines’ first female fencer to qualify for the Olympics – closed it out by winning four of the next five points to set up a clash with top seed and two-time world champion Arianna Erigo of Italy.

Chances of reaching the next round looked bleak for Catantan early as she trailed 4-7 in the first period and appeared to hurt her left knee, which she injured in the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, last year.

But Catantan showed steely resolve and ended the opening round with back-to-back points to bridge the gap at 6-7 then outscored Pistoia 9-6 the rest of the way to emerge victorious in their round of 64 match.

Catantan faces Erigo later on Sunday. – Rappler.com