Paris Olympics

Samantha Catantan powers through knee issues to reach Olympic fencing last 32

Delfin Dioquino

ATTACKS. Fencer Samantha Catantan of the Philippines in action against Mariana Pistoia of Brazil in the round of 64 of the women's individual foil in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Albert Gea/REUTERS

Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan shows steely resolve after appearing to hurt her left knee as she sees off Brazil's Mariana Pistoia in the round of 64 of the women's individual foil

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan hobbled to the next round of the Paris Olympics with grit and conviction.

Catantan powered through issues on her left knee and advanced to the round of 32 of the women’s individual foil after a come-from-behind 15-13 victory over Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia at the Grand Palais on Sunday, July 28.

Down 11-12, Catantan – the Philippines’ first female fencer to qualify for the Olympics – closed it out by winning four of the next five points to set up a clash with top seed and two-time world champion Arianna Erigo of Italy.

Chances of reaching the next round looked bleak for Catantan early as she trailed 4-7 in the first period and appeared to hurt her left knee, which she injured in the Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, last year.

But Catantan showed steely resolve and ended the opening round with back-to-back points to bridge the gap at 6-7 then outscored Pistoia 9-6 the rest of the way to emerge victorious in their round of 64 match.

Catantan faces Erigo later on Sunday. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
Fencing

Filipino athletes

Philippine Olympic team

Samantha Catantan