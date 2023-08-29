Efficient Austin Reaves continues to impress for USA in World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SWEET-SHOOTING. USA guard Austin Reaves celebrates after knocking in three-point basket against Greece in the FIBA World Cup.

Aside from leading USA in assists with 6 per game, Austin Reaves has been the team’s most efficient player in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with a 21.5 efficiency rating

MANILA, Philippines – In a powerhouse USA squad featuring several NBA All-Stars and former top lottery picks, Austin Reaves, an undrafted guard, has arguably been the team’s most impressive player in their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign so far.

In USA’s World Cup opener versus New Zealand last Saturday, August 26, the Los Angeles Lakers sensation was one of six American players to breach double-digit scoring with 12 points, to go along with 2 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals off the bench.

Meanwhile, in USA’s easy 109-81 rout of Greece on Monday, August 28, it was Reaves who won the Player of the Game award after delivering a team-high 15 points, on top of 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in only 17 minutes of play.

Aside from leading USA in assists with 6 per game, the 25-year-old Reaves has also been the team’s most efficient player in the World Cup with a 21.5 efficiency rating – followed by reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero’s 16.5.

For Reaves, he is just simply relishing the whole World Cup experience with USA, saying it hasn’t fully sunk in yet despite already having two games under their belt.

“Just being here and experiencing all [these] still hasn’t set in yet.”

The crowd favorite Reaves also once again expressed his gratitude to the Filipino basketball fans who continue to shower him with cheers at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“If you told me five years ago that I would be where I’m at with the fans that I have, the love that I have worldwide, I would look at you crazy,” said Reaves.

“I really appreciate it, I’ll never take any of that for granted,” he added.

USA, which has already punched its ticket to the second round following a not so surprising 2-0 start, wraps up its group phase campaign in Group C against the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-led Jordan on Wednesday, August 30, at 4:45 pm. – Rappler.com