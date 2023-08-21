LOOK: Catriona Gray graces Manila leg of FIBA World Cup trophy tour

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GLOBAL AMBASSADOR. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray attends the FIBA World Cup trophy tour at the SM Mall of Asia on August 20, 2023.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray says she's excited for foreign teams and fans to experience the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – FIBA World Cup global ambassador Catriona Gray expressed pride in representing the Philippines as she graced the Manila leg of the Naismith Trophy tour at the SM Mall of Asia on Sunday, August 20.

After stops in Cebu and Davao, the trophy – named after Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of the game of basketball – landed in Manila, where 16 of the 32 participating World Cup teams will see action for the group phase.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Mall of Asia Atrium to view and take pictures with the original Naismith Trophy.

“It’s a huge honor. Representing the Philippines is something that I’ve done before, and I took great pride in,” Gray, Miss Universe 2018, told Rappler.

“I’m very, very happy to be in this position to show what the Philippines is made of. Not just our beautiful sites, our beautiful people, but also our genuine hospitality and love for the sport that is basketball,” she added.

“So we really take a lot of pride in welcoming a lot of people around the world to really witness the sport and the games unfold. And to also experience, maybe for the first time, the Philippines itself.”

Contests such as free throw shooting, highest vertical leap, and a trivia quiz were held as well, with Gilas Pilipinas merchandise given as prizes.

Fans also got the chance to purchase tickets for the World Cup games, with prices ranging from P249 to P27,299 depending on the matchup and seats.

The cross-country trophy tour will culminate in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, on Tuesday, August 22.

As the Philippines opens its World Cup campaign against Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Friday, August 25, former Gilas Pilipinas guard Larry Fonacier expects the crowd to reach 50,000, which would surpass the record attendance of 32,616 set in the 1994 World Cup.

Fonacier sees Filipino fans showing up for the remaining games as well.

“The home crowd is a huge factor that cannot be quantified,” he said in Filipino.

“Especially when 50,000 people will cheer for Gilas Pilipinas, that will have a huge effect, and will be a game changer.” – Rappler.com