MANILA, Philippines – Chooks-to-Go has forged a five-year partnership with FIBA 3×3 to further bolster the Philippines’ drive for a historic stint in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ronald Mascariñas, president of Chooks-to-Go, and Ignacio Soriano, FIBA 3×3 head of events and partnership, announced the global partnership in a press conference on Monday, March 21, at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, in Ortigas Center.

Soriano, who flew in from Spain Sunday night, announced the partnership which gave Chooks-to-Go the right to send the Philippine representatives to the world circuit and conduct all FIBA-sanctioned tournaments.

“I am truly honored to be given the privilege to partner with FIBA 3×3 in worldwide activities, especially in Southeast Asia,” said Mascariñas, who founded the Philippines’ first-ever professional 3×3 league in 2019. “We are doing this as a way of showing our gratitude to FIBA. This is for our pride as a country.”

“Since the very beginning, Chooks-to-Go was considered as a very close friend. Now, with the global partnership, you are considered as a brother. Now we are in the same family” said Soriano. “We are extremely excited about this partnership. It’s not only about the events but also about the development of 3×3 basketball in the whole region and not just the Philippines.”

Slated for the 2022 season is the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Southeast Asia Super Quest (April 30-May 1), the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Manila World Tour Masters (May 28-29), and the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3X3 Cebu World Tour Masters (October 1-2).

Also on tap for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas teams are at least two more World Tour Masters events, including the opener in Utsunomiya in Japan on May 14 and two Challenger Tournaments.

Locally, Mascarinas intends to hold at least three Quest Level 7 tournaments.

To hone the Filipino players’ skills, Chooks-to-Go will be sending Mac Tallo, Zachary Huang, Dennis Santos, and new recruits Mike Nzeusseu of Lyceum and Fil-Canadian Brandon Ramos to a training camp in Serbia from April 1 to 15.

Multi-titled Aldin Ayo will again be the Philippines’ head coach.

Ranked No. 59 in the 3×3 world rankings in 2019, the Philippines has climbed to No. 31. – Rappler.com