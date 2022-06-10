Fans get chance to name FIBA World Cup mascot

SYMBOL. The FIBA World Cup mascot bears the colors of the national flags of hosts Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

The FIBA World Cup mascot features a robot with a built-in hoop on its back and an LED screen for a face that enables it to communicate in different languages

MANILA, Philippines – Hoop fans’ voices will be heard as they get to choose the name of the newly unveiled mascot for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

FIBA announced on Friday, June 10, the naming competition for the World Cup mascot, with participants having a chance to win an official Molten ball.

The six names fans can select from are JIP, TREY, BEN, BOB, SAM, and SPARKY.

A robot, the mascot bears the blue, white, red, and yellow colors of the national flags of joint World Cup hosts Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

The mascot features a built-in hoop on its back that encourages recycling and an LED screen for a face that enables it to communicate with people in different languages.

“[W]e wanted a brand new concept for the mascot, not only to celebrate and entertain but also to carry a very important message in today’s world,” said Richard Carrion, the chairman of the joint management committee for the World Cup.

The naming competition will run until June 30.

Hosted across three countries for the first time in history, the World Cup will tip off on August 25 next year as 30 of the best teams vie for the title. – Rappler.com