Latvia faces Brazil for Olympic berth after beating Cameroon in FIBA OQT semis

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALL SMILES. Davis Bertans in action for Latvia in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Getting back on track after a stunning loss to Gilas Pilipinas, world No. 6 Latvia arranges a final date with Brazil for a chance to reach the Olympics for the first time since 1936

MANILA, Philippines – Ending an 88-year absence in Olympic basketball is within reach for Latvia.

Latvia advanced to the final of its FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) hosting in Riga after a 72-59 win over Cameroon in the semifinals on Saturday, July 6 (Sunday, July 7, Manila time).

Rihards Lomazs netted 20 points with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals as world No. 6 Latvia arranged a final date with Brazil for a chance to reach the Olympics for the first time since 1936.

Big man Rolands Smits chimed in 13 points and 6 rebounds, while Davis Bertans added 12 points for Latvia, which got back on track after a stunning 89-80 loss to Gilas Pilipinas in the group stage.

Latvia led by just a single possession through three quarters, 53-50, before it pulled away in the final period on the back of an 11-2 start powered by 5 points from Smits.

Cameroon got within 59-65 with two minutes left but went scoreless the rest of the way as Lomazs brought Latvia home, knocking down four free throws in a 7-0 finishing kick.

Sidelined in their loss to the Philippines due to an injury, guard Arturs Zagars returned to action for Latvia and contributed 6 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Williams Narace posted 14 points and 5 rebounds as the only player in double-digit scoring for Cameroon, which still exceeded expectations as the world No. 68 team reached the semifinals by taking down No. 12 Brazil.

Brazil earned its place in the final following a 71-60 win over the Philippines in the other semifinal pairing. – Rappler.com