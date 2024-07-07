Luka Doncic, Slovenia won’t advance to Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STAR. Luka Doncic in action for Slovenia in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Just less than a month after the Dallas Mavericks were beaten in the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic suffers another heartbreak as Slovenia gets eliminated by Greece in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament

After falling just short in the NBA Finals, Luka Doncic will not be in the Paris Olympics either after Slovenia was eliminated in a 96-68 loss to Greece, which is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, on Saturday, July 6.

Doncic scored 21 points, but Slovenia fell in the semifinals of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Piraeus, Greece.

Antetokounmpo scored 13 points in 21 minutes, while Thomas Walkup scored 19 points as Greece advanced to the tournament final to face the Croatia. The winner of the final will advance to Paris.

Other men’s basketball qualifying tournaments are taking place in Puerto Rico, Spain, and Latvia.

Doncic, who was hobbled by multiple injuries throughout the NBA playoffs, helped the Mavericks to one victory in the NBA Finals before they were overcame by the Boston Celtics.

Greece took control early Saturday, taking a 13-0 lead and was never threatened after leading by as many as 23 in the opening half.

The Greeks led by 16 points at the start of the fourth quarter, allowing the team to take it easy on Antetokounmpo ahead of the tournament final. – Rappler.com