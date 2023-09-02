Finally, a win! Filipinos online celebrate Gilas Pilipinas FIBA World Cup victory over China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Social media users praise the chemistry of the Gilas Pilipinas team after its runaway victory over Asian archrival China at the close of its FIBA World Cup campaign

MANILA, Philippines – If there’s one takeaway from the Gilas Pilipinas campaign in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, it would be that it’s not how you start that’s important, but how well you finish.

After a string of heartbreaking losses for the Philippines, Filipinos online were finally overjoyed after Gilas Pilipinas ended its final classification phase game with flourish, outclassing Asian archrival China, 96-75, on Saturday, September 2.

Keywords related to the FIBA World Cup game dominated the top 10 trending Philippine topics on X.

Many social media users said that Gilas showed its best chemistry yet in its final game at the Araneta Coliseum.

The chemistry between Abando, Edu and Ramos 🫶🏻 And Jordan Clarkson is on fire #GilasPilipinas — Jiji (@_jelunaaa) September 2, 2023

Took them 5 games to realize that the best 5 is Dwight-JC-Abando-Edu-Junemar



we'll take it, because we love the game #WinForPilipinas — Anton Lean (@antonlean_) September 2, 2023

Imagine if we had Abando x JC duo since day 1. Maaaaan… — Gilas Pilipinas Army (@gilasarmy) September 2, 2023

As the game went on, Jordan Clarkson was the MVP for most fans. Clarkson topscored with 34, 24 coming from a third quarter eruption which shoved Gilas beyond reach.

RAINING IN MANILA THANKS TO JORDAN CLARKSON 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jtkAfBEfvX — ❀ (@chofornal) September 2, 2023

Those three-point shots by Clarkson made all the freaking difference. #GilasPilipinas — PROF. ☕ (@jefrlibe) September 2, 2023

Jordan Clarkson saving his best game against China, this man is a true Filipino — RL – Gilas Pilipinas Classification Round SZN (@MagicGilasFan) September 2, 2023

Rhenz Abando was also praised for his performance and energy, echoing sentiments during the early Gilas FIBA World Cup run that he should have played more minutes on the floor in previous outings.

Rhenz Abando may not be the top scorer for this match but we cant deny that his performance and spirit tonight made all the difference. See how that energy and drive can turn the table. #GilasPilipinas pic.twitter.com/h1T5qmNLeS — Kwitanai (@kwitanai) September 2, 2023

If Abando was given a chance the past games, he would definitely made a difference. Look at his performance right now. Solid 🙌#GilasPilipinas — rics, LPT ✨ (@ricsxz_) September 2, 2023

As one user said: “Regret is such a lonely word.”

Rhenz Abando with the MONSTER JAM !!!!



imagine if Chot Reyes started with him plus Jordan Clarkson



Gilas Pilipinas would have qualified in the Olympics



Regret is such a lonely word#gilaspilipinas#FIBAWorldCup2023 #FIBAWorldCup #FIBA #fibawc pic.twitter.com/UDDjQR81YU — Atiya (@Atiyahydra) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, St. Dwight Ramos also got love online as he finally had his own FIBA World Cup victory on the day of his 25th birthday.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ST. DWIGHT RAMOS AND CONGRATS!!!! 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/IRbB2uL3ma — ❀ (@chofornal) September 2, 2023

Other users also took the opportunity to use the game to say “Atin ang West Philippine Sea (The West Philippine Sea is ours).”

Days before the game, China introduced a new map that featured a 10-dash line that encompassed the entire South China Sea. That map was criticized by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

DWIGHT RAMOS BELIEVES THAT THE RULING IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA ARBITRATION MUST BE RESPECTED BY THE STATES INVOLVED. pic.twitter.com/Dv2o7yGmYX — Ryan Alba (@_alba__) September 2, 2023

Puso Gilas! kahit para lang sa West Philippine Sea!! — kabulastugan (@kblstgn) September 2, 2023

"AMIN ANG WEST PHILIPPINE SEA!"



– Jordan Clarkson probably — Nathan (@kryptonateeee) September 2, 2023

However, questions remain for Gilas fans, especially on how the talented pool of players in this current Gilas team was wasted by head coach Chot Reyes and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

But for now, Filipino basketball fans are still heady over the victory. – Rappler.com