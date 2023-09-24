SUMMARY
CEBU, Philippines — Behind former NBA lottery pick Jimmer Fredette’s heroics, Miami scored a come-from-behind 22-19 (47.0) win against Vienna to clinch its first FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters title on Sunday, September 24, at the SM Seaside City in Cebu.
Down 18-19 in a race to 21 with 1:27 remaining, Fredette swished two straight long bombs, one from each side, to steal the victory and the $40,000 cash prize.
JIMMER MANIA IN SUGBO!
Fredette also took home the Most Valuable Player honors after pumping in 9 points and 4 for Miami.
Also joining him in the victorious run are Dylan Travis, Kareem Maddox, and Canyon Barry, the son of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry.
It was a nip-and-tuck affair in the one-off final, as the Americans almost failed to sustain a 4-1 start against the Austrian contingent.
Vienna led by as many as 4, 14-10, with 4:03 left, following two free throws from Matthias Linortner.
Barry then caught fire by unleashing two straight from downtown to lead 15-14, which was followed up by two layups to push the advantage 17-14.
He finished with 8 points for the United States.
After a deuce from Vienna to come within 18-17, a foul led to a pair of free throws by Linortner.
The quartet of Linortner, Quincy Diggs, Nico Kaltenbrunner, and Enis Murati will take home $30,000 after making it to the World Tour leg finals for the first time ever as well.
Miami upset world no. 1 Ub in the semifinals, 21-13 (3:17), while Vienna ousted Amsterdam, 19-18, courtesy of a buzzer-beating floater by Diggs.
Quincy Diggs’ buzzer-beating floater against Amsterdam sends Vienna to its first World Tour final of the season!
In the side events, Rafael “Lipek” Lipinski won $4,000 after nosing out David “Air” Carlos in the final round.
Meanwhile, Ulaanbaatar’s Steve Sir got $500 after winning the shootout contest final, where he only missed a handful of shots.
In the lone Philippine game of the day, Manila Chooks were booted out of the knockout quarterfinal by Ub, 21-14 (1:21).
Marko Brankovic hit the game winning hits from the charity stripe, following on a tip-in, to give the Serbians a semifinals berth.
Leading early, 5-3, Manila Chooks was not able to sustain its lead and trailed by as many as 7, which was the final margin.
Marcus Hammonds and Marquez Letcher-Ellis contributed 5 points apiece for Manila Chooks. — Rappler.com
