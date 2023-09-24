This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JIMMERMANIA. Former NBA player Jimmer Fredette of Miami 3x3 celebrates with his teammates in the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters in Cebu

Former NBA player and college sensation Jimmer Fredette leads US team Miami to its first FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters title after a masterful performance against Austria's Vienna in the finals

CEBU, Philippines — Behind former NBA lottery pick Jimmer Fredette’s heroics, Miami scored a come-from-behind 22-19 (47.0) win against Vienna to clinch its first FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters title on Sunday, September 24, at the SM Seaside City in Cebu.

Down 18-19 in a race to 21 with 1:27 remaining, Fredette swished two straight long bombs, one from each side, to steal the victory and the $40,000 cash prize.

FIBA 3×3 WORLD TOUR CEBU MASTERS | FINAL:



JIMMER MANIA IN SUGBO!



Jimmer Fredette nails the game winning two-pointer to give Miami its first World Tour title at the expense of Vienna!#3x3WT #3x3WTCebu pic.twitter.com/1pvmfjboZu — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 24, 2023

Fredette also took home the Most Valuable Player honors after pumping in 9 points and 4 for Miami.

Also joining him in the victorious run are Dylan Travis, Kareem Maddox, and Canyon Barry, the son of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair in the one-off final, as the Americans almost failed to sustain a 4-1 start against the Austrian contingent.

Vienna led by as many as 4, 14-10, with 4:03 left, following two free throws from Matthias Linortner.

Barry then caught fire by unleashing two straight from downtown to lead 15-14, which was followed up by two layups to push the advantage 17-14.

He finished with 8 points for the United States.

After a deuce from Vienna to come within 18-17, a foul led to a pair of free throws by Linortner.

The quartet of Linortner, Quincy Diggs, Nico Kaltenbrunner, and Enis Murati will take home $30,000 after making it to the World Tour leg finals for the first time ever as well.

Miami upset world no. 1 Ub in the semifinals, 21-13 (3:17), while Vienna ousted Amsterdam, 19-18, courtesy of a buzzer-beating floater by Diggs.

FIBA 3×3 WORLD TOUR CEBU MASTERS | SEMIFINALS:



Quincy Diggs’ buzzer-beating floater against Amsterdam sends Vienna to its first World Tour final of the season!



They will face Miami, which is also a first timer in the finals.#3x3WT #3x3WTCebu pic.twitter.com/5gLhdpXszG — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 24, 2023

In the side events, Rafael “Lipek” Lipinski won $4,000 after nosing out David “Air” Carlos in the final round.

FIBA 3×3 WORLD TOUR CEBU MASTERS | DUNK CONTEST:



Rafael “Lipek” Lipinski wins $4,000 after nosing out David “Air” Carlos.#3x3WT #3x3WTCebu pic.twitter.com/j65SK8Kgmm — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Ulaanbaatar’s Steve Sir got $500 after winning the shootout contest final, where he only missed a handful of shots.

In the lone Philippine game of the day, Manila Chooks were booted out of the knockout quarterfinal by Ub, 21-14 (1:21).

Marko Brankovic hit the game winning hits from the charity stripe, following on a tip-in, to give the Serbians a semifinals berth.

Leading early, 5-3, Manila Chooks was not able to sustain its lead and trailed by as many as 7, which was the final margin.

Marcus Hammonds and Marquez Letcher-Ellis contributed 5 points apiece for Manila Chooks. — Rappler.com