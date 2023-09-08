Germany hero Andreas Obst refuses to take credit in historic World Cup win vs USA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HYPED UP. Germany's Andreas Obst and Franz Wagner celebrate after beating the USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Andreas Obst plays the game of his life as Germany reaches the FIBA World Cup final for the first time in history following a breakthrough win over the USA

MANILA, Philippines – Germany shooting guard Andreas Obst could not have picked a better time to play his best game in the FIBA World Cup.

Obst netted a tournament-high 24 points as the Germans reached the World Cup final for the first time in history following a breakthrough 113-111 win over fancied USA at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, September 8.

The victory marked the first time Germany beat the Americans in the World Cup after losing their three previous encounters.

“For sure, one of the best nights of my life,” said Obst.

In a game where 14 NBA players – 10 from the USA and 4 from Germany – saw action, it was Obst who shone the brightest.

He scattered 10 points in a pivotal third quarter that saw the Germans turn a 59-60 deficit to a 94-84 lead going into the final salvo and knocked down a clutch triple down the stretch that kept the United States at bay.

The Americans chipped away at their deficit and got within 107-108 before Obst sank a fly by three-pointer over Tyrese Haliburton with a minute left to give Germany enough separation to hack out the win.

His performance earned “MVP!” chants from German fans who watched their team finally solve the American puzzle.

But Obst refused to take credit.

“It is a great feeling to have this opportunity to have that kind of good game. But in the end, it was a team achievement,” said Obst, who also posted 6 assists.

True enough, Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis backstopped Obst with 22 and 21 points, respectively, and combined for 12 rebounds.

Prior to this World Cup, the only German player to score at least 20 points against the USA in a World Cup game was Dirk Nowitzki when he dropped 34 points on the Americans in 2022.

Dennis Schroder also came up big for the Die Mannschaft, putting up 17 points, 9 assists, and 2 steals, including the dagger jumper with 40 seconds remaining that made it 113-107.

“Andy for me is one of the best shooters in FIBA. He can do more than shoot as you saw tonight. He can drive, he can make a play,” said Germany head coach Gordie Herbet.

“The biggest thing with Andy too is he gives space for Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner to play. He creates space.”

Obst will be a marked man as Germany meets Serbia in an all-European championship game on Sunday, September 10, at the same venue. – Rappler.com