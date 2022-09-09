Giannis Antetokounmpo dealing with ankle sprain

GREEK FREAK. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a beast for Greece.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sustains the injury while playing for Greece in EuroBasket

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his right ankle while playing for Greece in EuroBasket 2022.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player has a mild sprain, according to the Greek Basketball Federation.

“It’s all good,” coach Dimitrios Itoudis said, per SPORT24.

Antetokounmpo sustained the injury in the third quarter of a 90-69 victory on Thursday, September 8, against Estonia in the Group C finale for both teams.

He scored 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting in 19 minutes before exiting.

Antetokounmpo, 27, is averaging 29.5 points per game at the tournament. Greece is set to face the Czech Republic on Sunday in the round of 16. – Rappler.com