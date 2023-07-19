With FIBA World Cup a month away, host Philippines 98% ready

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PROUD. Justin Brownlee says it is an honor to don the national colors for the Philippines.

Organizers say the Philippines looks all set to host the FIBA World Cup from August 25 to September 10

MANILA, Philippines – Traffic remains the biggest concern but the FIBA World Cup local organizing committee (LOC) said the Philippines looks “98% ready” to host the FIBA World Cup from August 25 to September 10.

The Philippines, which will co-host the basketball showpiece with Japan and Indonesia, will hold the games at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, and the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

“[We] are 98% ready, especially in all the traffic management plans, competition venues,” said chief implementor Ramon “Tats” Suzara during a press conference on Wednesday, July 19.

“Our role here is to make sure that there are no untoward incidents and to make sure that all our delegates and guests in the FIBA World Cup the most watched and the most important sporting event of 2023.”

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann said he will reach out to Malacañang to declare August 25 a holiday to help alleviate traffic.

The PSC led and hosted the second inter-agency meeting on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, attended by all concerned government agencies.

“Normally, in any sporting event like the World Cup, the two percent are the finishing touches… when you move in, that’s where you set up the tables, the chairs, the branding,” said Suzara.

Untoward incidents like power outages were among the issues raised but traffic remains a sore point for the LOC as it has yet to achieve the maximum 45-minute standard set by FIBA for transport from the official billeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taguig to the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

“I think we have decided on what plan we would like to simulate again, probably during the next concert at the Philippine Arena so that we can test this,” said Erika Dy, LOC deputy event director.

“The time that we have to get the players from the hotel is one thing, and another is the convenience of the fans to get in and out of the Philippine Arena,” continued Dy, adding the commitments made by North Luzon Expressway management and the Metro Manila Development Authority.

The 55,000-seater Philippine Arena will host a Korean music act on August 13, just 12 days before the opening, which can serve as another simulation event.

Opening ceremony performers

The Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas, in its attempt to eclipse the FIBA World Cup crowd record of 32,616 set in 1994, also plans to add an entertainment showcase on top of the basketball action.

Three Filipino musicians will perform in the FIBA World Cup opening ceremonies, scheduled before the Philippines-Dominican Republic tiff at 8 pm on August 25

Italy and Angola will open hostilities at 4 pm, kicking off the lone double-header at the Philippine Arena.

A production highlighting Filipino culture through its numerous historical weave patterns will be followed by a performance from Filipino rock band The Dawn.

Ben & Ben will then sing their popular tunes, and will be closed out by Sarah Geronimo, who was also a performer during the World Cup draw a few months back.

Ticket holders at the Philippine Arena may avail of free shuttle services from major transportation hubs, with about 400 buses allotted for the event.

Over at the Mall of Asia on the same day, Group D teams Mexico and Montenegro will battle at 4:45 pm, followed by the Egypt-Lithuania clash at 8:30 pm.

Manila, along with Okinawa and Jakarta, will host the group stage from August 25 to September 3, before all action shifts to Mall of Asia Arena for the final phase starting September 5.

Gilas Pilipinas, in its bid to return to the Olympics for the first time since 1972, will play its other Group A games against Italy and Angola at the Araneta Coliseum.

Serbia, China, Puerto Rico, and South Sudan will also see action at the Araneta Coliseum in Group B.

USA, led by young stars Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, and Brandon Ingram, will mix it up at at the Mall of Asia versus New Zealand, Greece, and Jordan in Group C. – Rappler.com