‘Inexperienced’ Team USA heads to FIBA World Cup in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SOARING. Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets.

Nine of the 12-man roster have suited up for Team USA, but none have played in a major international competition like the Olympics or the World Cup

NBA award winners and Team USA first-timers banner the United States team set to see action in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila from August 25 to September 10.

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) and 2023 All-Star Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) headline the 12-man roster that USA Basketball unveiled on Thursday, July 6 (Friday, July 7, Manila time).

Josh Hart (New York Knicks), Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), and Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers) are set to debut for Team USA.

While nine players have previously represented the US colors, none have played in a major international competition like the Olympics or the World Cup.

Rounding out the squad are Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), and Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks).

Five-time World Cup champs

Team USA got bunched in Group C, where it will first take on New Zealand on August 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Americans take the floor again on August 28 against Greece, which may not field Giannis Antetokounmpo, before wrapping up their group-stage campaign versus Jordan on August 30.

Only the top two teams in each group will advance to the second round.

The United States has won the World Cup five times, including two of the last three editions.

Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors) will serve as US head coach. He will be assisted by Mark Few (Gonzaga University), Tyronn Lue (LA Clippers), and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat).

“My staff and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to coach such talented, team-oriented players,” said Kerr.

“I’m confident this group will represent our country well, with effort, talent and a commitment to winning together. We look forward to competing for a gold medal in the World Cup later this summer.”

Training camp

Before arriving in Manila, Team USA will hold training camp August 3 to 6 in Las Vegas.

The squad will then play a series of exhibition games as part of the USA Basketball Showcase, which tips off August 7 versus Puerto Rico at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Team USA will also face Slovenia on August 12 and Spain on August 13 in Malaga, Spain, and Greece and Germany on August 18 and 20, respectively, in Abu Dhabi.

“We are excited for the challenges ahead and look forward to the opportunity to compete at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup,” said Grant Hill, USA Basketball men’s national team managing director.

“I am confident that working together, and under the leadership of our outstanding coaching staff, this team will proudly represent the United States this summer in Manila.”

USA Select members

Edwards, a 2023 NBA All-Star, attended 2017 junior minicamps before playing on the 2021 USA Select Team.

NBA All-Star Haliburton made the all-tournament team after winning gold at the 2019 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup. More recently, he suited up for the 2021 USA Select Team which trained alongside the 2021 Team USA prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Banchero, the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year, previously attended USA Basketball junior national team minicamps in 2019.

Ingram, who in 2020 was an NBA All-Star and Most Improved Player, was a finalist for the 2020 Team USA after being a member of the 2016 USA Men’s Select Team and training with the 2016 Olympic squad prior to the Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Recognized as the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson Jr. won a gold medal at the 2016 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup. He and Bridges, who was on the 2022 NBA All-Defensive Team, played together on the 2019 USA Select Team, practicing alongside the 2019 USA squad before the last World Cup.

Also a member of the 2019 USA Select Team, Brunson is a two-time gold medalist and the 2015 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. He was the MVP of the 2015 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup and won gold at the 2014 FIBA U18 Men’s Americas Championship. – Rappler.com