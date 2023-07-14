FIBA
FIBA World Cup

Rappler Talk Sports: Tim Cone on the FIBA World Cup

Naveen Ganglani

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Coach Tim Cone shares his insights on the upcoming FIBA World Cup in Manila and his long-tenured career in the PBA

The GOAT is here.

Tim Cone, considered by many as the greatest coach to grace Philippine basketball, joins Rappler Talk for a special episode at 7 pm on Friday, July 14. 

Fresh off another superb PBA season with Barangay Ginebra and a training camp with Gilas Pilipinas in Europe, Cone shares his thoughts on the upcoming FIBA World Cup in Manila and his long-tenured career in the pro league.

Cone also discusses more basketball insights with host Naveen Ganglani, including other ambitions the multi-titled mentor hopes to achieve and his friendship with Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. – Rappler.com 

Philippine basketball