Rappler Talk Sports: Tim Cone on the FIBA World Cup

Coach Tim Cone shares his insights on the upcoming FIBA World Cup in Manila and his long-tenured career in the PBA

The GOAT is here.

Tim Cone, considered by many as the greatest coach to grace Philippine basketball, joins Rappler Talk for a special episode at 7 pm on Friday, July 14.

Fresh off another superb PBA season with Barangay Ginebra and a training camp with Gilas Pilipinas in Europe, Cone shares his thoughts on the upcoming FIBA World Cup in Manila and his long-tenured career in the pro league.

Cone also discusses more basketball insights with host Naveen Ganglani, including other ambitions the multi-titled mentor hopes to achieve and his friendship with Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. – Rappler.com