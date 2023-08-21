Jordan Clarkson, ANTA PH strike deal for FIBA World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino-American NBA guard Jordan Clarkson is set to wear ANTA basketball sneakers in all of Gilas Pilipinas’ games in the upcoming FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas sensation Jordan Clarkson will lace up ANTA basketball sneakers for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Clarkson and ANTA Group Philippines formalized the agreement on Saturday, August 19, that will see the Filipino-American NBA guard exclusively wear ANTA footwear in all of Gilas Pilipinas’ games in the World Cup, which will begin on Friday, August 25, against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

“The FIBA World Cup is arguably one of the top basketball tournaments in the world. To have one of the top players in the world showcase ANTA at the highest level of competition reinforces our confidence that our brand produces the best basketball product in the market right now,” said ANTA Group Philippines general manager JP Paglinawan.

Though a longer-term agreement that will potentially cover the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season is still being discussed, Clarkson, for the meantime, joins fellow NBA stars such as Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Gordon Hayward as part of ANTA’s growing roster of basketball athletes.

Like Clarkson, Thompson, along with his fellow Golden State Warrior and ANTA ambassador Kevon Looney, will also be in the Philippines later this month for the ANTA Squad Asia Tour 2023.

“We are overjoyed to have Jordan choose to wear ANTA in international basketball’s biggest stage especially with the Philippines hosting the quadrennial tournament. It’s an exciting time for the brand this year and having Jordan be part of it only makes it even more special,” said ANTA Group Philippines marketing manager Mikko Abello.

In an Instagram story posted by ANTA Philippines on Sunday night, the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Clarkson was seen rocking the ANTA GH 4 ‘Jet Black’ in Gilas Pilipinas’ tune-up game against Montenegro in PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. – Rappler.com