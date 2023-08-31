Kai Sotto empathizes with disappointment of fans, hopes for better Gilas vs China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas core piece Kai Sotto assures fans that players are not numb to their growing disappointment, promising that players are still trying their best ahead of their final World Cup game

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas center Kai Sotto once again found himself at the losing end of the equation in the 2023 FIBA World Cup after dangerous upstart South Sudan pummeled the host nation, 87-68, effectively ending the Philippine 2024 Olympic berth pursuit.

Despite his best efforts, including a handful of highlight plays in a failed comeback bid, Sotto and the rest of Gilas ran out of gas when it mattered most, much to the dismay of its battered fan base.

Although the 7-foot-3 center was understandably out of comforting words, he assured fans that he and the rest of the team are not numb to the downward spiral of emotions as the days of the World Cup crawl along.

“Just keep on supporting us. Obviously, we’re trying our best every day in practice and in the game,” he said in Filipino. “It’s frustrating to not get wins especially in front of the home crowd.”

“If the fans are disappointed, what more for the players who are putting in the work on the court, putting in the work before [the World Cup]? But as players, we need to move on as there’s a quick turnaround. Whatever we learned in this game, we’ll apply it to the next and just give our best every time.”

Amid an up-and-down World Cup debut run, Sotto actually had one of his better games in a Gilas uniform against South Sudan, tallying 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 23 minutes off the bench.

One of the national team’s bright young stars, Sotto just focused on things he could control – the most pertinent one being prepared for Gilas’ final classification game against China on Saturday, September 2.

“Saturday’s our last game. We’ll just give our best, with it being our last game,” he continued. “As a player, you don’t go to games thinking, oh, we’re done. Let’s just give away the next one.”

“In this last game, we’ll just give everything we can. This is our final World Cup game and we’re going to do our best.”

Come Saturday, Gilas will just aim for the smallest of morale victories left in its checklist: a win to evade a winless pit and snap a nine-game World Cup skid. – Rappler.com