MVP Dennis Schroder leads FIBA World Cup honor list as guards dominate All-Tournament Team

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HARDWARE. Germany's Dennis Schroder lifts the Naismith Trophy as they rule the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Dennis Schroder crowns himself the Most Valuable Player of the FIBA World Cup after guiding Germany to a historic championship

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Schroder delivered when it counted the most for Germany.

Schroder crowned himself the Most Valuable Player of the FIBA World Cup after guiding Germany to a historic championship at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 10.

Taking over in the finale, the gutsy point guard finished with game-high 28 points on top of 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal as Germany completed its perfect run with an 83-77 win over Serbia.

He finished the tournament with averages of 19.1 points, 6.1 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals to banner an All-Tournament Team that unusually featured five guards.

Joining Schroder in the list were Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, USA’s Anthony Edwards, and Slovenia’s Luka Doncic.

Positionless basketball is here and here to stay. 🏀



Five guards, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder, earn spots in the 2023 FIBA World Cup All-Star 5! #FIBAWorldCup2023 #FIBAWC https://t.co/5rH0qtA4Dj pic.twitter.com/RRcg12XzFc — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 10, 2023

Bogdanovic (19.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals) led Serbia to its second silver in three editions, while Gilgeous-Alexander (24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals) powered Canada to a breakthrough bronze.

Edwards put up 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steal for fourth-placer USA, while Doncic normed 27 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.5 steals for seventh-placer Slovenia.

Germany’s Franz Wagner, Lithuania’s Jonas Valanciunas, Serbia’s Nikola Milutinov, Latvia’s Arturs Zagars, and Italy’s Simone Fontecchio made up the All-Second Team.

Although he showed off his offensive prowess in the Canadians’ bronze-medal win over the Americans, Dillon Brooks emerged as the Best Defensive Player of the tournament.

Luca Banchi bagged the Best Coach award after steering overachieving Latvia – the only team out of four World Cup debutants to reach the final phase – to fifth place.

Australia’s Josh Giddey clinched the Rising Star honors. – Rappler.com