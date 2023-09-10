FIBA
FIBA
FIBA World Cup

MVP Dennis Schroder leads FIBA World Cup honor list as guards dominate All-Tournament Team

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MVP Dennis Schroder leads FIBA World Cup honor list as guards dominate All-Tournament Team

HARDWARE. Germany's Dennis Schroder lifts the Naismith Trophy as they rule the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

FIBA

Dennis Schroder crowns himself the Most Valuable Player of the FIBA World Cup after guiding Germany to a historic championship

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Schroder delivered when it counted the most for Germany.

Schroder crowned himself the Most Valuable Player of the FIBA World Cup after guiding Germany to a historic championship at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 10.

Taking over in the finale, the gutsy point guard finished with game-high 28 points on top of 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal as Germany completed its perfect run with an 83-77 win over Serbia.

He finished the tournament with averages of 19.1 points, 6.1 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals to banner an All-Tournament Team that unusually featured five guards.

Joining Schroder in the list were Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, USA’s Anthony Edwards, and Slovenia’s Luka Doncic.

Bogdanovic (19.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals) led Serbia to its second silver in three editions, while Gilgeous-Alexander (24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.6 steals) powered Canada to a breakthrough bronze.

Edwards put up 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steal for fourth-placer USA, while Doncic normed 27 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.5 steals for seventh-placer Slovenia.

Germany’s Franz Wagner, Lithuania’s Jonas Valanciunas, Serbia’s Nikola Milutinov, Latvia’s Arturs Zagars, and Italy’s Simone Fontecchio made up the All-Second Team.

Although he showed off his offensive prowess in the Canadians’ bronze-medal win over the Americans, Dillon Brooks emerged as the Best Defensive Player of the tournament.

Luca Banchi bagged the Best Coach award after steering overachieving Latvia – the only team out of four World Cup debutants to reach the final phase – to fifth place.

Australia’s Josh Giddey clinched the Rising Star honors. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Germany

world basketball