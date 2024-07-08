FIBA
FIBA
FIBA OQT

Hot-shooting Brazil crushes Latvia to book Olympic return

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hot-shooting Brazil crushes Latvia to book Olympic return

OLYMPIC-BOUND. Brazil celebrates after winning the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia.

FIBA

A scorching first quarter proves to be the difference as Brazil earns its Paris Games berth after blasting host Latvia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Brazil rode on a blistering start on the way to its Olympic basketball return.

A scorching first quarter proved to be the difference as Brazil earned its Paris Games berth after crushing host Latvia, 94-69, to rule the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga on Sunday, July 7 (Monday, July 8, Manila time).

Ranked 12th in the world, Brazil went an astounding 8-of-8 from beyond the arc in the first period to open a 34-11 lead and cruised the rest of the way, finding its way back to the Olympics after missing the cut for the Tokyo Games.

Bruno Caboclo finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Leo Meindl churned out 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals as they figured prominently in that sensational start.

Meindl hit three of the Brazilians’ first seven treys before Caboclo – named the tournament MVP – beat the first-quarter buzzer from beyond the half-court line, leaving the partisan crowd at the Arena Riga in shock.

Georginho de Paula chimed in 14 points, including three triples, as Brazil shot 13-of-24 from three-point distance overall for an efficient 54% clip.

One of the heroes in their 71-60 semifinal win over Gilas Pilipinas, Marcelo Huertas made his presence felt anew with 12 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds, while Gui Santos netted 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Latvia showed signs of life when it inched within 16 points going into the break, 33-49, only to be outscored 23-13 in the third period as Brazil blew the game wide open.

Rihards Lomazs posted 15 points and 4 rebounds in the loss that prevented Latvia from ending an 88-year Olympic absence since it last participated in the 1936 Berlin Games.

It was a disappointing result for Latvia, especially as it ranked the highest among the six teams in this OQT as the world No. 6 and after it finished fifth in the previous FIBA World Cup.

Arturs Zagars and Rolands Smits added 14 points apiece in the defeat.

The Scores

Brazil 94 – Caboclo 21, Meindl 20, De Paula 14, Huertas 12, Santos 12, Benite 9, Santos 3, Dias 3, Felicio 0, Louzada 0, Cardoso 0. 

Latvia 69 – Lomazs 15, Zagars 14, Smits 14, Strautins 8, Zoriks 6, Cavars 4, Timma 3, Dav. Bertans 3, Mejeris 2, Kurucs 0, Dai. Bertans 0. 

Quarters: 34-11, 49-33, 72-46, 94-69.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Brazil

Latvia

Paris Olympics

world basketball