Tall order for Gilas Pilipinas as Latvia crushes Georgia to open FIBA OQT

SMILE. Davis Bertans in action for Latvia in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Providing a preview of the type of competition that awaits Gilas Pilipinas, host Latvia blows out Georgia in Group A of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Host Latvia opened hostilities in Group A of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga with a bang after an 83-55 blowout of Georgia on Tuesday, July 2.

Providing a preview of the type of competition that awaits Gilas Pilipinas, Latvia – ranked No. 6 in the world – banked on a strong first half to pull away from Georgia early and cruise to the 28-point rout.

Arturs Strautins showed the way in the romp with 18 points on a perfect shooting display that saw him go 5-of-5 from the field, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Mareks Mejeris chimed in 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while Rolands Smits posted 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals for Latvia, which built a sizable 45-24 halftime cushion and never looked back.

NBA player Davis Bertans of the Charlotte Hornets added 9 points as he knocked down three treys in the pivotal second quarter, where Latvia outscored Georgia, 28-11.

San Antonio Spurs big man Sandro Mamukelashvili fired 14 points with 4 rebounds as the only double-digit scorer for world No. 23 Georgia.

Goga Bitadze of the Orlando Magic got limited to 7 points to go with 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals in the losing effort.

With momentum on its side, Latvia goes for a sweep of Group A as it tangles with the Philippines at 12 am on Thursday, July 4 (Manila time).

After the group stage, the top two teams will advance to the crossover semifinals to face squads from Group B, which includes Brazil, Montenegro, and Cameroon.

Brazil got an early lead in Group B following an 81-72 win over Montenegro. – Rappler.com