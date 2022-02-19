PHILIPPINES REPRESENT. Players from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 will take part in the FIBA 3x3 circuit.

Two of the total 13 events of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour will be staged in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will host not just one, but two FIBA 3×3 World Tour events this year.

FIBA 3×3 announced on Friday, February 18, that Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 will stage the Manila Masters from May 28 to 29 and the first-ever Cebu Masters from October 1 to 2.

“Since 2019, the goal of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 is to expose the Filipino basketball player to world-class competition while bringing quality 3×3 basketball to the fans,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

“Two years before the 2024 Paris Olympics, we need to garner FIBA 3×3 points to qualify for the tournament or the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.”

Manila and Cebu are just two of the total 13 stops for the World Tour.

The World Tour will open in Utsunomiya, Japan on May 14 to 15 and will have events in France, Prague, Lausanne, Debrecen, Montreal, Chengdu, Jeddah, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Abu Dhabi will then host the final from December 9 to 10.

“By hosting the top-level tournaments, we get maximum points while also giving our players more experience and mileage in international 3×3,” said Mascariñas.

Players from the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 will take part in the FIBA 3×3 circuit.

“We always thought and believed that the Philippines is a great opportunity and market for 3×3,” said FIBA 3×3 managing director Alex Sanchez. – Rappler.com