‘Not the NBA’: Kerr knows foes excited as USA adjusts to FIBA play

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEBUT. The young USA squad in action against New Zealand in their FIBA World Cup opener.

'I like the way how these guys responded, started to figure out the flow of the FIBA game compared to the NBA,’ says coach Steve Kerr as his young USA roster gets a taste of FIBA World Cup action

MANILA, Philippines – When the favored USA squad fell behind by 10 points early against New Zealand, 4-14, it didn’t exactly worry coach Steve Kerr.

“This was sort of a typical first game… you get the first-game jitters,” said Kerr after USA eventually turned the tides and ripped New Zealand, 99-72, at the start of their FIBA World Cup campaign.

“One of the things we talked about to our team is how everybody is going to be excited to play against us,” said Kerr. “New Zealand came out, hit us in the mouth, and they were great. And that’s good for us to feel.”

Kerr admitted there were adjustments for his young, all-NBA USA team, which has an average age of 25 and composed mostly of first-timers in international play.

“That’s the message from day one, this is not the NBA this is FIBA,” said Kerr.

“It’s a very different game, the rules are different, interpretations of rules are different,” he added, noting the physicality of FIBA games and other technical differences.

“We’re still learning those differences, get a better feel for everything. I like the way how these guys responded, started to figure out the flow of the FIBA game compared to the NBA.”

Paolo Banchero, last year’s top rookie pick, came off the bench to lead USA with a game-high 21 points.

Anthony Edwards (14 points, 7 rebounds), Austin Reaves (12 points, 6 assists, 3 steals), Jaren Jackson Jr. (12 points), Tyrese Haliburton (10 points), and Jalen Brunson (10 points) round out the double-digit performers.

“The whole second unit righted the ship, we feel good about that,” said Kerr. “That whole group with Austin and Tyrese, the ball movement, change of pace that we have in that group, it’s really fun to watch.”

After New Zealand, USA takes on Greece on Monday, August 28, at 8:40 pm, then Jordan on Wednesday, August 30, also 8:40 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“New Zealand… came out and were very physical right away. They took it to us and we needed to feel that,” said Kerr.

“We need to experience what these games are going to be like. But I love the way we responded.” – Rappler.com