Team USA confident of ‘young, versatile’ roster in FIBA World Cup

Even minus the usual star power, Team USA can ‘come together’ in time for the FIBA World Cup in Manila, says coach Steve Kerr and national team managing director Grant Hill

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA remains a traditional favorite, no matter who’s in the roster, and national men’s basketball team coach Steve Kerr expects it to stay that way even with a young crew.

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) and 2023 All-Star Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) banner the 12-man US team that’s headed to Manila for the FIBA World Cup from August 25 to September 10.

Despite the young roster, USA Basketball men’s national team managing director Grant Hill described it as “versatile” squad.

Hill said “a lot has gone in to this process assembling” the latest squad, which includes Team USA first-timers Josh Hart (New York Knicks), Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), and Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers).

“We have a versatile roster, we have a young roster, but we have a roster of young men who are excited at this opportunity and look forward to this incredible challenge of pursuing a gold medal at the 2023 World Cup,” said Hill during a recent media availability.

Kerr also remains confident when Team USA mixes it up in Group C with New Zealand (August 26), Greece (August 28), and Jordan (August 30) in the group phase at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“All of these players have these wonderful skill sets and defining traits and then the beauty of it is, it has to come together and that we have to help that along as a coaching staff,” said Kerr.

“We’re gonna need everybody… I’ve seen injuries, I’ve seen matchups change, I’ve seen so many things that really called for different players and different people to step up at different times, so that’s what I’m excited for coming up in this tournament.”

Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), and Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) round out the squad.

Fitting host

Nine players have previously suited up for the US team, but none of them have played in a major international competition like the Olympics or the World Cup.

But Hill, a former NBA All-Star and 1995 NBA Rookie of the Year, thinks the Filipinos’ passion for the sport can help boost their squad, noting that “it’s fitting” for the Philippines to serve as World Cup host.

“I think it’s great to be in an environment that truly lives and breathes and consumes anything and everything basketball, so it’ll be fun,” he said.

Miami Heat head coach Spoelstra, whose mother hails from San Pablo, Laguna, is one of Kerr’s assistant coaches alongside Mark Few and Tyronn Lue.

“I don’t know… if [the players are] fully aware of what they’re gonna experience,” said Hill.

“I think the reception, the excitement, the anticipation, will really be, you know, magnificent. And I can’t wait, I’m excited.”

First-time visitor

Hill also recalled his own Manila experience decades ago.

“I had the good fortune back in my former life in the mid to late ‘90s to visit Manila in the Philippines multiple times, and I was in awe of the passion and the love of the game that’s there,” he said.

But Kerr, the champion coach of the Golden State Warriors, will visit the Philippines for the first time.

“I have friends who have coached and played there professionally and they rave about the passion of the Filipino fans, so we’re well aware that it’s going to be a great atmosphere,” said Kerr, who also won NBA titles five times as a player for the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs.

“We’re looking forward to representing USA basketball, representing our country in a great way,” he added.

“And I think our players look forward to being part of the action there, being part of the festivities, meeting the people, meeting the fans, and the players, and being part of the atmosphere, so we’re very excited about that.” – Rappler.com