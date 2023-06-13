Test run awaits Manila FIBA World Cup hosting

HAND IN HAND. FIBA local organizing committee media affairs head Virgil Villavicencio, joint management committee chief John Lucas, Philippine sports chief Richard Bachmann, and deputy event director Erika Dy join hands during the weekly PSA Forum.

The FIBA World Cup local organizing committee aims to put theory into practice through a test run of the hosting on June 27 and 28

MANILA, Philippines – A matter of implementation.

That is how the FIBA World Cup local organizing committee (LOC) is treating the next three months before the big show starts on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

“We’re at around 80%,” said deputy event director Erika Dy during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, June 13.

“It all boils down to execution. It will be a matter of following through with the plans that we have laid [down],” she added.

According to Dy, the LOC will be hosting a test run by following the FIBA-mandated play times at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena, the two main venues in the country.

On June 27 and 28, they will stage games starting at 4 pm and 8 pm on the first day, and 4:45 pm and 8:30 pm on the second.

Both dates will feature NCAA and UAAP teams, who will be brought from their respective accommodations to the playing venues, and vice versa.

“Transportation simulation will also be done, which means all plans have been laid out, it’s just a matter of the execution process,” said Dy.

John Lucas, joint management committee head, has continued to push for a package deal for fans who may have been turned off by the exorbitant ticket prices.

He added that there is something special in store for the attendees of the Gilas Pilipinas-Dominican Republic game on August 25 in Bocaue.

“There will be an opening ceremony as well as halftime shows. As soon as we confirm the celebrities that will appear in the opening show, we will announce it,” said Lucas.

Alongside the Philippines-Dominican Republic tiff will be Angola facing Italy in the first game of the double-header event.

A total of 16 teams, including Gilas, Serbia, Greece, Italy, and Lithuania, will be playing in Manila in the group stage, with the successful teams from Okinawa, Japan, and Jakarta, Indonesia, heading to the Philippines for the playoffs.

Malacañang directed the interior, transportation, tourism, and health departments to help in the hosting, along with the Philippine National Police.

Two meetings have been staged, according to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann, incidentally the former LOC head prior to his appointment by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The PSC is the official caretaker of the P1-billion fund allocated by the government for the FIBA World Cup hosting.

The commission’s two venues – the Ninoy Aquino Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City – will serve as practice sites.

Meanwhile, hotel rooms will be assigned to players individually instead of in pairs for the first time ever, with billeting already identified.

The FIBA World Cup, last hosted by the Philippines in 1978, will be held from August 25 to September 10 and will be co-hosted by Japan and Indonesia. – Rappler.com