Watch the FIBA World Cup games live for less than P500

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Catch Gilas Pilipinas and the world’s best basketball teams battle in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans can watch world-class basketball action at an even more affordable rate.

A single game ticket in the FIBA World Cup, which the Philippines will host from August 25 to September 10, can be purchased for as low as P499.

Tickets for the Philippine Arena and the Smart Araneta Coliseum games are available at ticketnet.com.ph, while tickets for the SM Mall of Asia Arena contests are available at smtickets.com.

The highest category tickets range from P11,099 to P27,299, depending on the matchup.

Games tip off on August 25 pitting Gilas Pilipinas against Dominican Republic at 8 pm, right after the 4 pm opener between Italy and Angola in Group A action at the Philippine Arena.

Over at the Mall of Asia on the same day, Group D teams Mexico and Montenegro clash at 4:45 pm, followed by the Egypt-Lithuania duel at 8:30 pm.

“I’ve had the pleasure of playing at the Philippine Arena for Ginebra with more than 50,000 fans, and it was unbelievable,” said Gilas high-flyer Jamie Malonzo.

“I don’t think having the World Cup at home again will happen in our lifetime, so I hope the fans come out and support us. I think it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone.”

The Philippines, hosting the World Cup for the first time since 1978, aims to shatter the FIBA all-time attendance record in the opener as the Philippine Arena in Bulacan can accommodate a crowd of over 50,000.

Canada hosted the biggest World Cup crowd in 1994 when the USA versus Russia championship match drew a record FIBA attendance of 32,616 fans.

Coming off their European training camp, Gilas Pilipinas players look forward to play in front of their hometown fans.

“Ever since I was included in the 23 for 2023 list back in 2018, playing in the World Cup has been the dream,” said Gilas standout Dwight Ramos. “Everything I’ve done as a player, all the work I’ve put in, leads to that moment.”

The Philippines will also battle Angola on August 27, and Italy on August 29 in the group phase at the Araneta Coliseum.

Team USA, bannered by young stars Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, and Brandon Ingram, will strut their stuff at the Mall of Asia versus New Zealand on August 26, Greece on August 28, and Jordan on August 30 in Group C.

Serbia, China, Puerto Rico, and South Sudan also mix it up in Group B at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com