Tim Cone wants Kai Sotto to use World Cup as talent ‘showcase’ for NBA dream

Kai Sotto's NBA dream continues to see roadblock after roadblock, but Gilas assistant coach Tim Cone believes a stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cup will help expedite the lengthy audition process

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes are on Kai Sotto as he continues his search for a place in the NBA, and so far, the results have been promising, but not nearly enough to boost his case for a permanent home.

Currently plying his craft with the Orlando Magic’s Summer League team, the 7-foot-3 Filipino star collected three DNP (Did Not Play) decisions before finally getting a 13-minute window last Friday, July 14 and pumped out 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 assist against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Two days later, Sotto tallied just 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 8 minutes before exiting early due to lower back pain against the Boston Celtics as the Magic wrapped up their campaign winless.

Clearly, Sotto has a long way to go before getting more serious looks from NBA teams. Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach Tim Cone, however, offered a very viable pathway for the current Japan B. League import to boost his stock: the 2023 FIBA World Cup hosted back home in the Philippines.

“Oftentimes in the NBA, most coaches tell you it’s all just about being in the right place at the right time, and trying to find that is very difficult unless you’re LeBron (James) coming from high school,” said Cone, who briefly worked under Erik Spoelstra with the Miami Heat Summer League squad.

“I think on the other hand Kai is a dominant force on the Asian level,” Cone said in a Rappler Talk interview. “I think he comes back here and plays the World Cup, he can be a dominant force for us in the way we will play him. I think the World Cup is going to be a fantastic showcase for him.”

Despite holding tremendous potential as one of Philippine basketball’s brightest and tallest prospects, Sotto has struggled to find extended playing time in his two seasons so far as a professional player.

In his time with the Adelaide 36ers of the Australia National Basketball League (NBL) and the Hiroshima Dragonflies of the B. League, Sotto has never averaged more than 20 minutes per game – a trend which has increasingly drawn out his massive fan base’s wrath no matter where he goes.

Although Cone did not guarantee that he will have free rein with Gilas in the World Cup, the fact remains that the national team saved Sotto a spot despite the uncertainty of his commitment – and the recently reported lower back pain issues – which essentially shows how high the program values him and his work.

“That’s something we’ve been trying to tell him all the way through. We want him here as quickly as we can so we can immerse him in what the system is defensively and offensively. That’s really the key, the immersion. We need him here so he can immerse himself,” Cone continued.

“Kai at this level, I think, on our level, he’s going to be absolutely dominant. In the NBA level, he’s still trying to find his way. He’s probably going to have to go to another Summer League or go to a couple of vet camps, and really continue to find a place where he can find his niche.”

Even though competition in the World Cup is not at par with the NBA, it is still a top-tier basketball showpiece exclusively for the elites of the sport.

Sotto excelling for the Philippines at that stage will certainly draw attention of many more people, especially those who have roster spots to spare in the world’s best league. – Rappler.com