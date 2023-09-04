New World Order: Top 4 FIBA World Cup 2019 teams all fail to reach 2023 quarterfinals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

New faces and new powerhouse programs are set to grace the 2023 FIBA World Cup final phase in Manila, as all 2019 title contenders bow out in varying degrees of disappointment

MANILA, Philippines – A new FIBA World Cup champion will be crowned in Manila on Sunday, September 10, after star-studded Canada dethroned Spain in a thrilling comeback to conclude the second round of the 2023 tournament.

Thus, with this most recent result, all four semifinalists in the 2019 edition – Spain, France, Australia, and Argentina – have been eliminated in varying degrees of disappointment.

Before Spain, Australia was the last team to advance to the second round before the Luka Doncic-led Slovenia gave the stacked Boomers the boot with a 91-80 rout.

Like the Spaniards with the Hernangomez brothers Willy and Juancho, the Aussies also had plenty of NBA talent in the form of Josh Giddey, Patty Mills, Dante Exum, Joe Ingles, and Matisse Thybulle.

These ousters, however, pale in comparison to the shocking run that France had in the group phase, as it blew its first assignment in a 30-point blowout to Canada, before giant-killer Latvia kicked the 2024 Olympic host to the curb in an 88-86 stunner.

Argentina, on the other hand, failed to even qualify for the World Cup altogether – the first time since 1982 – as the likes of NBA players Leandro Bolmaro and Facundo Campazzo were unable to lift the cause past the qualifier stages.

Today, the World Cup contenders are now bannered by new faces from old powerhouses, as the likes of NBA All-Stars Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoulder heavy responsibilities for USA and Canada, respectively.

Slovenia, meanwhile, is making up for a failed 2019 qualification bid with a strong push in 2023, headed by young superstar and early NBA MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

Notably, undermanned Latvia is on a surprising warpath to gold medal contention despite not having injured top star Kristaps Porzingis.

Clearly making the most of their first-ever World Cup appearance, the Latvians led by NBA players Davis Bertans and Rodions Kurucs have shown with their wins over France and Spain that no contender is too big for them to take down, and that Porzingis’ absence only spurs them to rely on another more.

Starting this Wednesday, September 6, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, it is still anyone’s ball game, and the path to World Cup gold is very much wide open for these four teams joining traditional powerhouses Serbia, Germany, Lithuania, and Italy.

USA and Canada have shown they are not invincible, given their respective losses to Lithuania and Brazil.

Slovenia and Latvia, on the other hand, have proven that inexperience in the big stage is not as important when day-to-day game plans are solid and the belief to win is unfazed.

Moving forward in the final phase, no results are guaranteed, other than the excitement fans are sure to get from world-class basketball. – Rappler.com