Transport the ‘biggest challenge’ for World Cup as FIBA organizers conduct test run

CROWD. Filipino fans are expected to fill the venues as the Philippines co-hosts the FIBA World Cup.

FIBA World Cup executive director David Crocker says organizers are still figuring out a way to navigate the Metro Manila traffic

MANILA, Philippines – Getting the FIBA World Cup teams to the venues on time and without causing the players stress is the “biggest challenge” for the Philippines’ local organizing committee.

World Cup executive director David Crocker said organizers are still figuring out a way to navigate the Metro Manila traffic after conducting a test run for routes going to the Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena.

“Transport is the biggest challenge. There is a lot of people who try to move around Metro Manila,” Crocker told Filipino reporters on Wednesday, June 28.

“We’ve had times in the past where maybe a bus is going in the wrong direction, players get frustrated, they come here and they’re not ready to play. Those are some examples of what, every single time, we have to get right.”

Half of the 32 participating World Cup teams will play their group stage games in the Philippines, with Groups A and B duking it out at the Araneta Coliseum and Groups C and D battling at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Utilizing the EDSA bus lane, all of those 16 squads will come from their respective hotels in Taguig.

Except for Team USA that will be billeted at the Shangri-La The Fort, the rest of the teams will stay at the Grand Hyatt Manila.

Crocker, though, made it clear that World Cup organizers want to avoid inconveniencing the public.

“We’ve had great cooperation with the Highway Patrol Group to help us work out the best routes to clear the traffic but we’re also conscious about not creating a dilemma for the general public as well,” said Crocker.

The long trip to Bulacan is also a concern as the opening games on August 25 will pit Gilas Pilipinas against Dominican Republic, and Italy versus Angola at the Philippine Arena.

Previous concerts held at the Philippine Arena made the rounds on social media as countless spectators missed a huge chunk of the shows due to heavy traffic.

“The Philippine Arena ride was still a challenge,” said deputy event director Erika Dy. “We’re still hoping to shave off a few more minutes of that bus trip.”

Adding more buses to shuttle fans to the Bulacan venue has also been set.

“The other big solution we have already put in place is hiring at least 400 buses to shuttle people to Philippine Arena and back to point-to-point destinations,” said Dy.

“I think it will be a big help if we reduce the number of private vehicles at the Philippine Arena.”

Other concerns raised during the test run were the foot traffic inside the venues, the lighting, and other designated work areas.

“There’s gonna be a lot of improvements in terms of dressing up the venue. Obviously, it’s very bare right now and and we’re just trying to get foot traffic into the arena and there’s just a little more construction going on,” said Dy.

“But we are on schedule and we’ll get there by August.” – with a report from Philip Matel/Rappler.com