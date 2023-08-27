USA’s Anthony Edwards excited for Greece matchup after rousing World Cup debut 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘The basketball culture here is dope and the fan base is crazy,’ says USA guard Anthony Edwards as Filipino fans shower the Americans with love in their FIBA World Cup opener at the Mall of Asia Arena

MANILA, Philippines – USA got its first taste of action at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday, August 26, when it opened its 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign with a convincing 99-72 rout of New Zealand.

Despite not playing on their home soil, the Americans got additional firepower against the feisty Tall Blacks as nearly 11,000 Filipino basketball fans showed up at the venue to cheer for the star-studded USA squad, bannered by crowd favorite Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers.

After being showered with love by the Filipinos all throughout the game, USA star guard Anthony Edwards said he cannot wait to play again at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, August 28, when the Americans clash with Greece – which is playing minus two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo – at 8:45 pm.

“The basketball culture here is dope and the fan base is crazy. The game was super loud and exciting,” said Edwards, the top overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft.

“I can’t wait to play again on Monday, I’m ready,” he added.

After a sloppy start to the game, where he committed three of his five turnovers in the first quarter, it was Edwards who spearheaded the Americans’ breakaway as he poured in 10 of his 14 points in the second frame.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Edwards also grabbed a team-high 7 rebounds, along with 3 steals to make up for his early turnovers.

“I wasn’t really worried by the slow start. I was just trying to figure out how to get myself going,” said Edwards.

“It doesn’t really matter to me, I’m a good one.” – Rappler.com