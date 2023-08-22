FIBA World Cup 2023: How to watch for free, ticket prices, bus rides to PH Arena

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Check out ways to watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup online, on television, through the Rappler Watch Party, or live - also with ways to score tickets, free bus rides courtesy of SBP and PITX

MANILA, Philippines – It’s all systems go for Gilas Pilipinas as it seeks to defend its home soil in the much awaited 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will kick off on Friday, August 25.

Bannered by Filipino-American NBA guard Jordan Clarkson, Gilas Pilipinas opens its World Cup campaign against Dominican Republic, led by three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Friday at 8 pm.

The Philippines will then go toe-to-toe with Angola on Sunday, August 27, before wrapping up the group stage against powerhouse Italy on Tuesday, August 29, both at the historic Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City at 8 pm.

Here are ways to watch and support Gilas Pilipinas’ home stand in the 2023 FIBA World Cup:

Live

Filipino fans who want to witness Clarkson, Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas play up close against the best of the best can buy single game tickets at www.ticketnet.com.ph or at the following Ticketnet outlets:

Ticketnet Box Office (Yellow Gate, Araneta Coliseum)

Fishermall

Eastwood Mall

SM Aura

SM Fairview

SM Makati

SM Manila

SM Marikina

SM North Edsa

SM Megamall

SM San Lazaro

SM South Mall

SM Sta. Mesa

Robinsons Department Store Galleria

SM Mall of Asia

For Gilas Pilipinas’ opening day showdown versus Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena, ticket prices range from P999 to P25,699.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for Gilas Pilipinas’ group stage matches versus Angola and Italy at the Smart Araneta Coliseum range from P499 to P14,599.

Aiming to surpass the FIBA World Cup record attendance of 32,616 fans, which was set during the 1994 finals in Canada between USA and Russia, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is offering free point-to-point (P2P) shuttle busses to the Philippine Arena for opening-day ticket holders.

A total of 400, 49-seater premium grade air-conditioned busses will be deployed from the 12 strategic take-off points listed below:

PITX Bus Terminal

Mall of Asia Arena

One Ayala Bus Terminal

BGC Market Market Bus Terminal

SM Megamall

Araneta City

Trinoma

SM North Edsa

Clover Leaf Ayala Mall Bus Terminal

SM Baliuag

SM Pampanga

SM Clark

The free bus rides are scheduled to depart from each boarding terminal at 11 am and 12 pm, and hourly from 1 pm to 5 pm. Opening-day ticket holders for the Philippine Arena may visit https://bit.ly/3rNFIR4 to choose their preferred pick-up location and time of departure.

Like the SBP, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) has also allocated 50 P2P buses for attendees of the World Cup opener at the Philippine Arena on Friday.

Television

Thanks to Cignal TV, the FIBA World Cup’s official broadcaster in the Philippines, all of Gilas Pilipinas’ World Cup games will be aired live on free-to-air channel One Sports.

For fans who won’t be able to catch Gilas Pilipinas’ games live at 8 pm, TV5 will have a delayed telecast on the same night at 10:45 pm.

Cignal TV is also working with free-to-air channel PTV4 to air Gilas Pilipinas’ matches live.

Meanwhile, for pay TV, Gilas Pilipinas’ games will be shown in high definition on One Sports+ and PBA Rush.

Online

For just P99 per month, fans who are on the go can watch all the 2023 World Cup games live and on demand via the Pilipinas Live app, which can easily be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Rappler Sports will also post live, play-by-play updates of Gilas Pilipinas’ games on its Twitter account.

Rappler Watch Party

In support to Gilas Pilipinas in its upcoming World Cup campaign, Rappler will also host watch parties beginning on Friday, August 25, at the McKinley Whisky Park in Taguig City at 6 pm.

Rappler Watch Party attendees can tune in to Gilas Pilipinas’ surefire exciting World Cup matches and enjoy all-inclusive food and drinks for only P500.

Laban Pilipinas! 🇵🇭



Join our FIBA World Cup watch party as we cheer for Gilas Pilipinas on August 25, at the McKinley Whisky Park in Taguig City!



Show your puso for our hardcourt heroes and enjoy all-inclusive food and booze for P500! For more details, contact plus@rappler.com. pic.twitter.com/AZCClbhahi — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) August 21, 2023

– Rappler.com