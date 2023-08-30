World Cup top scorers Jones, Clarkson on collision course as classifications tip off

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Super scorers Jordan Clarkson of Gilas Pilipinas and South Sudan's Carlik Jones shoot it out at the 2023 FIBA World Cup as the classification round squads lock in their berths

MANILA, Philippines – The 2023 FIBA World Cup classification rounds are nearly all set as the group phase comes to a close on Wednesday, August 30.

With this, the waiting game is also over for host team Gilas Pilipinas, which is now slated to face dangerous upstart South Sudan in its first classification match on Thursday, August 31, 8 pm, still at the Araneta Coliseum.

With South Sudan armed with a bevy of experienced pro ballers, the quest for a breakthrough win does not get any easier for the struggling Filipino side despite its next foe being an underdog on paper as the world No. 62 team.

So far in its World Cup run, no South Sudan standout commands more attention than NBA player Carlik Jones, who prior to a 3-point shutdown against mighty Serbia was the tournament’s No. 3 scorer with 28.0 points per game, just behind Slovenia’s Luka Doncic and Jordan’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Jones, however, is also aware that the Philippines has its own super scorer – World Cup No. 4 Jordan Clarkson – and is ready to go toe-to-toe with the Filipino star come Thursday night.

“I mean, he’s a good player. He’s a pro. There’s definitely respect there, but at the end of the day, it’s a team game,” he said. “We’re worried about the whole team, not just him.”

“Of course, he’s most likely going to be the main focus,” Jones continued regarding Clarkson, who is currently averaging 24.0 points per game. “Like I said, there’s mutual respect, but as a team, we just need to be better, and we’ll learn. We’ll watch film and get better. We’ll look forward to the next game.”

Apart from Jones, South Sudan also boasts two more NBA-level talent in big man Wenyen Gabriel and shooter Marial Shayok, while also fielding other notable standouts like former Kai Sotto teammate Sunday Dech and 7-foot-2 16-year-old Khaman Maluach.

Come Thursday, Gilas will have to find ways to create offense for other core pieces like Dwight Ramos and June Mar Fajardo, as going to Clarkson alone has proven insufficient for three straight close games.

The top contenders may be out of the Philippines’ way, but underdogs like the Jones-led South Sudan have shown enough proof that they are not to be underestimated like the rest. – Rappler.com