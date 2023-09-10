Villain to victor: Dillon Brooks appreciates ‘MVP’ chants after long booing spell

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Notorious NBA swingman Dillon Brooks turns haters into believers to cap off his FIBA World Cup stint for Canada, as he explodes for 39 points on 7-of-8 threes to help earn a historic podium finish over mighty USA

MANILA, Philippines – Better late than never, but fans at the 2023 FIBA World Cup finally gave controversial NBA swingman Dillon Brooks the appreciation he deserved after leading Canada to a thrilling 127-118 overtime conquest of the USA for its first-ever medal on Sunday, September 10.

No basketball fan, aside from USA-rooting ones perhaps, could have possibly held on to their disdain for Brooks after the new Houston Rockets signee blasted off with a 39-point explosion built on a near-perfect 7-of-8 clip from three to cap off Canada’s historic World Cup run.

Brooks, dropping his villainous persona at the postgame presser, reciprocated the sudden surge of love in Manila after a week of hate.

“It was my second time [experiencing that]. They did the same thing in Jakarta. It’s just an amazing feeling to be recognized during the game. I just never took it for granted,” he said.

“The work doesn’t stop here, it just keeps going. I’m not satisfied and neither is anyone on this team.”

Brooks, facing a struggling USA defense that allowed 113 points to Germany in its semifinals ouster, had himself a first half for the ages with 21 points on a perfect 5-of-5 clip from downtown. He also hit his sixth attempt early in the third quarter before finally missing on his seventh deep shot.

When the dust had settled, Brooks finished with the most points in a World Cup medal game in history while also tying Karl-Anthony Towns and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the most points in the 2023 World Cup overall.

Apart from rising above hate that he attracted in his last NBA season, Brooks was also motivated to bounce back from Canada’s own semifinal ouster to in-sync Serbia, on top of the prospect of facing mighty USA as their final hurdle.

“Around the locker room, we really wanted to play US, and we got our wish. Germany played a great game and found a way to beat them. I sent in the group chat that we got what we wanted and let’s be ready to play. I was just feeling really good,” he continued.

As Brooks likely still won’t turn into a paragon of respect and sportsmanship on the court anytime soon, the NBA’s resident defensive pest is always ready to recharge his game with heated fuel from anyone who watches his games.

“I’ve just appreciated you [haters] from the beginning. Everybody who was throwing shots on Twitter, Instagram, watching me play…but you know, it just helps me get better and better each and every day,” Brooks said.

“It motivates me to be better on the court for my teammates for whatever team I’m playing for. It just motivates me to keep going.” – Rappler.com