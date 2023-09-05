LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals – September 5 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup moves exclusively to the Mall of Asia Arena for the highly anticipated final phase, starting off with another high-stakes main event featuring favored USA and underdog Italy

MANILA, Philippines – The 2023 FIBA World Cup stage just got a lot less crowded as eight teams remain in contention for one of basketball’s top championships starting this Wednesday, September 5, now only at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

While games now lack in quantity, there will certainly be a lot more quality as all eight contenders have legitimate shots at the gold, with no single team – not even all-NBA USA – being an overwhelming favorite.

Lithuania vs Serbia

Kicking off the World Cup quarterfinals is a 4:45 pm showdown between Serbia – the best of the Balkans – and Lithuania – the beasts of the Baltic.

With both teams excelling in virtually all bases like scoring, defense, and international experience, this opening match will likely be an entertaining slugfest from buzzer to buzzer.

Thus, star power must be on full display in this now-or-never knockout affair, with world No 6 Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic and No. 8 Lithuania’s Jonas Valanciunas expected to lead the way.

Italy vs USA

USA returns to the MOA Arena as a team of wounded warriors after absorbing a stunning first defeat against Lithuania, and underdog Italy will try to pounce on its foe’s moment of weakness and stage a tournament-changing ouster at 8:40 pm.

Italy’s lone current NBA player Simone Fontecchio will try to get his offense going early and lead the upset charge of the world No. 10 program, while No. 2 USA seeks more productivity from its other extremely-capable stars like Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson, Jr.

Please refresh this page for live updates. – Rappler.com