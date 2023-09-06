LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals – September 6 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NBA standouts Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, and Dennis Schroder all see FIBA World Cup action in Manila for the first time as the Mall of Asia Arena rolls the welcome mat for its highly anticipated new quarterfinalist arrivals

MANILA, Philippines – The Mall of Asia Arena rolls the welcome mat one last time for new arrivals in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

On Wednesday, September 6, the star-studded victors of the Okinawa, Japan and Jakarta, Indonesia group phases clash for the first time in Philippine soil, with many more NBA stars set to thrill Filipino and foreign fans alike.

Germany vs Latvia

World No. 29 Latvia – the lowest-ranked team remaining in World Cup contention – comes in still as one of the most dangerous as it turns its giant-killing intentions to No. 11 Germany at 4:45 pm.

Despite not having NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, Latvian leaders Davis Bertans and Rodions Kurucs nonetheless added powerhouses France and Spain to their group phase kill count, and have shown no signs of stopping ahead of their encounter with another title contender.

Germany, bannered by NBA players Dennis Schroder, Isaac Bonga, and the Wagner brothers Moritz and Franz, will try to do what other stronger teams haven’t, and strike a cold midnight hand on Latvia’s Cinderella run for good.

Canada vs Slovenia

In one of the most-anticipated showdowns in the World Cup so far, especially in the Philippines, NBA-laden Canada and world No. 7 Slovenia meet in a finals-worthy tiff at 8:30 pm.

Heavily carried by NBA superstar Luka Doncic, Slovenia will try to show it is much more than a one-man team ahead of a semifinal berth, as the likes of Mike Tobey and former NBA player Zoran Dragic aim to show their worth to Filipino fans not yet familiar with their games.

Meanwhile, Canada brings a different NBA flavor to eager audiences in Manila only used to seeing mighty USA so far. All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, athletic swingman RJ Barrett, and streaky agitator Dillon Brooks are just some of the world-class Canadian talent on board ready to go for gold.

