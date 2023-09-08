LIVE UPDATES: USA vs Germany – FIBA World Cup 2023 semifinals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Two longtime basketball powerhouses chase a FIBA World Cup knockout final spot, with all-NBA USA seeking to hand streaking Germany its first tournament loss at the worst possible time

MANILA, Philippines – USA and Germany, two of the most dominant teams so far in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, are set to clash in a blockbuster knockout semifinal at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, September 8, 8:40 pm.

Quietly sitting behind more popular teams still competing in Manila, Germany is actually the lone remaining undefeated World Cup squad with multiple blowouts to its 6-0 tally, largely thanks to its NBA core of Dennis Schroder, Isaac Bonga, Daniel Theis, and the Wagner brothers Moritz and Franz.

The Germans, however, are coming off a telling moment of vulnerability after escaping underdog Latvia with just a two-point quarterfinal win, 81-79, as Schroder crawled to a 9-point finish on a putrid 4-of-26 shooting clip.

Flashes of weakness like those are very much welcome signs for a motivated all-NBA USA squad still eager to overwrite the memory of its stunning 104-110 second-round loss to Lithuania.

Unlike Germany, the USA was in tiptop shape on both ends of the floor in its own quarterfinal tussle, shell-shocking Italy to a 100-63 beatdown.

Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Mikal Bridges, and Tyrese Haliburton are just some of the stars USA head coach Steve Kerr can deploy and rotate on a whim, while everyone else can also contribute in the right situations.

Germany is undefeated, but not invincible. USA is formidable, but not unbeatable. Both have the tools to reach the top, but only one will get that shot.

Please refresh this page for live updates. – Rappler.com